Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles came into Monday’s three-game series with the Rays having lost 10 of 11 and looking to shake things up. So manager Buck Showalter made some big moves with the lineup, things that he can go back to in the future.

The moves didn’t work out as the Rays scored a 6-3 victory over the Orioles but Showalter wanted to try something.

The skipper gave third baseman Manny Machado his first career start at shortstop. Showalter also put all three of his catchers in the lineup in different spots. Matt Wieters started at first instead of behind the plate while backup catcher Caleb Joseph stayed there.

The third catcher, Steve Clevenger, who has usually played at designated hitter with the team this season, played there and banged out a two-run single. In addition, Ryan Flaherty, believed to be the emergency catcher, also started.

He was at third base while Machado moved to short since starter J.J. Hardy remains on the disabled list until early next week. The moves let Showalter start six left-handed bats against right-hander Chris Archer.

“He’s been playing shortstop all year, half the games, in the shifts,” Showalter said with a laugh before the game. “He’s pretty excited. Once in awhile ... you’re in need of a different look.”

But it also gave Showalter a chance to see how guys like Wieters and Machado can do in these other positions, possibly giving the skipper flexibility in the season’s final month as the Orioles try to stay in the wild-card race.

Showalter said after Monday’s game that Machado will go back to third Tuesday.

Moving these players to new spots lets Showalter give his team a different look and maybe a better chance to score some runs -- which have been hard to come by lately.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-68

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-2, 3.82 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen saw his four-game winning streak end in Monday’s loss. Chen pitched very well in the first three innings before the Rays banged out four runs on eight hits over his final 1 2/3 innings. This was his first loss since July 21. “I didn’t try to do anything different,” Chen said through an interpreter. “Maybe my mechanics were a little bit off. I am not sure which part now. But I think there was something off with my mechanics.”

--SS Manny Machado flashed some leather in his first major league start at shortstop. Despite being robbed of a homer by CF Kevin Kiermaier in the first, Machado made a diving stop of C Rene Rivera’s hard shot in the hole during the sixth and then threw him out thanks to a nice scoop from 1B Matt Wieters, also at a new position. “Buck came up to me and showed me the lineup and told me ‘what do you think about it?” Machado said. “I see his point. We’re trying to win games here. We’re trying to see what’s working, and everything’s going against us.”

--DH Steve Clevenger stretched his hitting streak to six games with a two-run single in the seventh inning Monday. Clevenger was one of three natural catchers that manager Buck Showalter put in the lineup and continued his recent hot hitting with a bases-loaded single. He’ll probably get more playing time in the final month if the Orioles continue to struggle on offense.

--RHP Steve Johnson was in the clubhouse Monday and likely will be added to the roster when it expands Tuesday. The Baltimore native, whose father (Dave) pitched for the Orioles, had a strong season at Triple-A Norfolk, going 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 32 games, 29 in relief.

--RHP Jason Garcia, the Rule 5 pick, came on with another strong outing. He threw two scoreless innings and continues to look good. He could get more chances in September if continuing to throw well.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez got a cortisone shot in his right shoulder Monday and is going to have an MRI Tuesday, according to Showalter. “He had an injection in his shoulder, which is a two- or three-day thing to recover from,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We want to make sure we get a couple of pictures, make sure there’s no damage that we don’t know about before we proceed with the next step.”

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) was sent to Double-A Bowie on a rehab assignment Aug. 31.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like we’re always a hit away. Had trouble grouping a whole lot together other than one inning. It doesn’t always work out like you’d like to have it drawn up every night.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, after the loss to the Rays Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder) came in a bit sore Aug. 31 and received a cortisone injection, according to manager Buck Showalter. Gonzalez also is going to have an MRI Sept. 1 to give the Orioles a look at what’s going on.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He was sent to Double-A Bowie on a rehab assignment Aug. 31.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (tendinitis), the team’s top pitching prospect, was cleared to start a throwing program on Aug. 31 after seeing Dr. James Andrews.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez