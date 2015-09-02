Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Talk about a touch of irony. On the night when the Baltimore Orioles honored the 20th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. breaking Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played, the Orioles Hall of Famer needed to adjust things a bit.

Ripken was scheduled to throw out the first pitch but went over the handlebars on his bicycle while riding earlier in the day, and he said his throwing shoulder was “barking” a bit. That was why he threw the pitch to good friend and team executive Brady Anderson from about halfway between the mound and the plate.

Even so, Ripken made it clear that if it had been a game, he would have been there.

“I still would have played,” he said with a smile in a pregame press conference.

That was what Ripken was all about. Come to work, do your job and play, which is why he broke Gehrig’s record on Sept. 6, 1995, and eventually played 2,632 consecutive games before pulling himself out of the lineup on the final home game of 1998.

“It’s something I didn’t set out to do, and from where I sit, people say it’s an unbreakable record, but I did it,” Ripken said. “And so because I did it, somebody else can do it. There’s plenty of guys that can play one season at 162 (games). It’s a streak of consecutive seasons playing 162, and so a lot of things have to go right. I don’t look at it as that unbreakable record as everyone else does.”

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado has played in 132 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors, but manager Buck Showalter disagreed with Ripken about the chances of someone breaking the record.

“Trust me, nobody’s going to touch it, and it won’t be Manny. And God bless him,” Showalter said. “I heard some of the grumblings about he’s hurting the team ... spare me. Go ask him teammates and the other team. Some guys at 80 percent are better than some guys at 100 percent. It takes so much discipline.”

Ripken clearly still takes pride in setting the mark, but this is a different kind of record. It is not about hitting a bunch of homers or driving in a lot of runs.

Instead, this record involved someone simply coming to work and doing his job.

“The streak happened because it was a by-product of wanting to play and loving to play and being taught that your job is to come to the ballpark ready to play,” Ripken said. “I was willing. I am very proud of the fact that I could be counted on every day by the manager and by my teammates.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-69

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.68 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman (9-10) struggled once again, still looking for the consistency that has eluded him for much of the season. He gave up seven runs -- tying a season high -- in just 4 2/3 innings as the Rays jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fifth and took command. Tillman has lost three in a row after winning seven straight. “They hit ground balls to places we’re not,” Tillman said. “It’s what’s going on right now. You’ve got to keep making pitches and execute. Unfortunately, I left some pitches up.”

--1B Chris Davis gave the Orioles their offense with a two-run homer in the ninth inning off of Rays RHP Kirby Yates. Davis has 36 homers this year, although Tuesday’s blast was his first since Aug. 26 in Kansas City.

--RHP Steve Johnson was officially back with Baltimore. The Orioles selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk, where he was 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA (29 games in relief and three starts). This is his first time with the team this year. He came on for RHP Chris Tillman in the fifth inning Tuesday but had problems, giving up a run on two hits with two walks in one-third of an inning.

--RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. He was 23-for-23 in saves chances and had a stellar 0.82 ERA in 42 Triple-A games this year, relying a lot on a nasty splitter. He also appeared in five games with the Orioles earlier this year, when he gave up one run on two hits in one inning. “At the Triple-A level ... there’s not many guys in baseball that had a better statistical year in the minor leagues than Oliver Drake,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Chaz Roe (shoulder tendinitis) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing three weeks. He gives the Orioles’ bullpen more strength, especially in the middle part of the game, something that’s been a problem since they dealt away RHP Tommy Hunter.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez had an MRI exam on his right shoulder and elbow Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said no structural damage was found, and the team will let Gonzalez’s arm “quiet down” for a little while. Gonzalez had Tommy John surgery in the past.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not fun. It’s frustrating. But you know what? We’ve got another game tomorrow, and that’s our mindset as a team.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, after the Orioles’ 11-2 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25 and threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (sore right shoulder) came in a bit sore Aug. 31, and he received a cortisone injection. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage, but it is unclear when he will pitch again.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

