Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez is confident he will pitch again this season.

After battling fatigue and soreness over his past several starts, Gonzalez underwent an MRI earlier this week that showed there wasn’t any structural damage in his right shoulder or elbow. He was simply dealing with some inflammation and tendinitis. Gonzalez received a cortisone injection Monday, which means it will take several days before he can begin throwing again.

“Things like this, you never know what could happen,” Gonzalez said. “After we got the results back and could see what was wrong, it was definitely a positive.”

Still, the Orioles plan to move him along carefully. Whether he rejoins the rotation or pitches out of the bullpen remains to be seen.

“First of all, he’s got to get through the period where the shot, it’s two or three days,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Then, he’s going to do some exercises to strengthen it in there that they do with certain weights. If he meets all that criteria, then he will start throwing. It’s a minimum of 15 days since the injection, I’ve been told.”

Gonzalez has struggled over the past month. He’s gone 2-5 with a 6.04 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. He is also on a five-game losing streak.

However, he did not entirely blame the soreness on his recent struggles.

“Obviously I have not been doing well in the second half,” Gonzalez said. “But it’s part of baseball.”

RECORD: 64-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-9, 4.34 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 13-2, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Dariel Alvarez was optioned to Class A Frederick after the Tuesday night game. Alvarez made his major league debut on Aug. 28 at Texas and batted .250 with a double in four games with the Orioles this season. Over 721 career minor league games, Alvarez has hit .293 with 123 doubles, 15 triples, 80 home runs and 385 RBIs.

--RHP Mike Wright, who has been on the disabled list with a strained calf muscle, could start Saturday against Toronto. If so, he would be working on three days’ rest. On Tuesday, Wright threw six scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen could start Monday against the Yankees, manager Buck Showalter said. Chen struggled in his last outing against Tampa Bay, allowing five runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. “It’s my command because you have to pitch to the corners because they are major league hitters,” Chen said through an interpreter after the start. “If you keep pitching down the middle you will get hit.” He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA.

--SS J.J. Hardy (groin strain) could travel with the Orioles when they begin their six-game road trip Friday. Hardy is eligible to come off the disabled list on Sept. 8, but has battled injuries for much of the season.

--1B Chris Davis hit a pair of home runs against the Rays and has 38 on the season. He also has 90 homers at Camden Yards, fourth-most all-time. “I think the games at the end of September, the beginning of September against your division rivals, they always feel like playoff games,” Davis said. “Whether one team’s out of it or not, I remember back to 2011, when I first got traded over here, we were way out of it, but every game we played, we felt like it was a playoff atmosphere because we were battling, grinding, trying to ruin somebody’s season, so to speak. I think that you’ve got to be fired up for these games. They obviously mean a lot. We welcome the challenge.”

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (sore right shoulder) came in a bit sore Aug. 31, and he received a cortisone injection. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage, but it is unclear when he will pitch again.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27 and Sept. 1. He might be activated to start for the Orioles on Sept. 5.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

