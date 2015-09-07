Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles are running out of time.

They opened a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 10-2 win Friday, then dropped the next two 5-1 and 10-4.

They are one game ahead of the last-place Boston Red Sox in the American League East and open a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon.

The Orioles lost 14 of their past 17 games, they lost five straight series and have scored three or fewer runs in all 14 of those losses.

The Orioles are 6 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot in the American League with five teams to climb over.

”It’s about the reality,“ center fielder Adam Jones said. ”You look at the standings and you see where you’re at and you’re like, all right, you have to play this type of ball in order to extend your season. When we lose, we have to win three more.

“Losing, at this point and time, doesn’t give us any help. We need to reel off a winning streak. There’s no quit. Until the time you’re mathematically eliminated, till that day, you’ve got something to fight for.”

Not only are they trying to vault over teams, they have put themselves in a position where they are fighting off the Red Sox, who are creeping up on them.

And they must do it against the Yankees, who are involved in a battle for first place in the AL East with the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are 5-8 against the Yankees this season and 1-6 at Yankee Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 8-7, 3.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his 27th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Chen will make his first start of September on six days’ rest. He was skipped in the series in Toronto because the Blue Jays hit left-hander so well. He was 3-1 with a 3.79 ERA in six starts in August. He is 3-5 with a 4.71 ERA in 12 career starts against the Yankee and 2-4 with a 4.17 ERA in seven starts at Yankee Stadium.

--RHP Chris Tillman allowed eight hits -- including three home runs -- and six runs in three-plus innings in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He has allowed 16 hits and 13 runs over 7 2/3 innings in his past two starts. He has allowed 31 earned runs in 18 innings in three starts against the Blue Jays this season, a 15.50 ERA. “It’s not something they’re doing as much as where Chris is getting the ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s trying to go down and away and the ball leaks middle in and you’re going to pay that price every time.”

--INF Ryan Flaherty hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He has hit three of the homers in the past eight games.

--C Matt Wieters (left wrist) sat out his second straight game Sunday in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He jammed the wrist Friday night in the sixth inning while backing up first base. He was able to hold a bat Sunday and he could not on Saturday. The hope is that he can swing the bat on Monday.

--OF Nolan Reimold had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk and started in left field Sunday in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Reimold hit his third home run of the season in the ninth inning against RHP Roberto Osuna.

--1B Andy Wilkins was claimed by the Orioles off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Wilkins was then optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not something they’re doing as much as where Chris is getting the ball. He’s trying to go down and away and the ball leaks middle in and you’re going to pay that price every time. With very few exceptions, we didn’t make many good pitches. The fastball command has been the challenge when Chris has struggled and that was the case today.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Chris Tillman, who allowed eight hits -- including three home runs -- and six runs in three-plus innings in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (left wrist) injured his wrist covering first base Sept. 4, did not play Sept. 5-6.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) was put on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4. He came in a bit sore Aug. 31, and he received a cortisone injection. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27 and Sept. 1. He was activated to Sept. 4.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He expects to return from the disabled list Sept. 8. He has been taking batting practice as of Sept. 4 and is on schedule to be activated Sept. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Junior Lake

OF Nolan Reimold