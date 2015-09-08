Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For Adam Jones, there is an alternative to missing a game with a sore right shoulder and it is not something he has any desire to do.

Jones missed the final inning of Monday’s 8-6 loss in New York with a sore right shoulder and is hopeful of playing Tuesday.

“If I don’t play, I just sit here, eat ice cream and bother Buck,” Jones said. “So probably try to get some rest tonight and hopefully it responds and feels better tomorrow.”

Jones appeared to grimace after striking out in the seventh. After the top of the eighth, manager Buck Showalter lifted him, citing a throw to first base Jones made as a cause of the injury that initially cost him eight games in Junes.

“There’s a lot of things that different guys are playing through this time of year, everybody in baseball,” Showalter said. “This one just bit him pretty good on that throw to first base. He’s not going to say anything. I‘m going to say something for him. He’s never going to ask to come out of the ballgame.”

“I’ve been watching him for the last two weeks, working through it. I watch him in between at-bats and talk to him. He knows that I‘m not going to put him in harm’s way and to the point where the sting doesn’t go away. Sometimes you have to do it for him because he won’t say a word. He’s a tough guy. Everybody in baseball, I don’t know if they’re grinding as hard as Adam. There’s not many who do.”

Jones has appeared in 126 of 137 games. Besides soreness in his right shoulder, Jones has dealt with a sprained left ankle and concussion-like symptoms after running into an unpadded fence in Texas.

“Now it’s just playing through it, doing what I normally do,” Jones said. “Play through anything. I‘m human. I guess that what’s it’s boiling down to.”

The injury to Jones capped a mix day of injury news for the Orioles, who lost for the 15th time in 18 games.

Catcher Matt Wieters missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist but took swings in the batting cage and will likely play Tuesday. He initially injured his wrist backing first base during Friday’s loss in Toronto.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy has been doing full baseball activities and is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday after being on the DL since Aug. 24.

“(He was) probably a go about yesterday, but he needed this period, I think,” Showalter said of Hardy before the game. “He’s got a lot of physical issues that he’s got behind him now, I hope. He’s ready to go tomorrow. I‘m looking forward to getting him back.”

Hardy last played a full game Aug. 22 during a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins and when he went on the DL two days later, he was in the midst of a 1-for-12 skid.

When Hardy began his second DL stint the DL, the Orioles were 62-61. Since then they’ve dropped to 65-72.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-6, 4.59 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-6, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist, though he swung the bat in the cages before Monday’s game. Wieters was injured Friday backing up first base in Toronto and is likely to return Tuesday.

--SS J.J. Hardy is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Hardy has been out since Aug. 24 with a strained left groin and has doing full baseball activities in recent days. Hardy has had two stints on the DL this season and missed 44 games while batting .222.

--CF Adam Jones exited Monday’s game with right shoulder soreness. He was removed after the top of the eighth inning. Jones was 0-for-4 and was seen grimacing during his last at-bat, which ended with a strikeout against LHP Justin Wilson. Manager Buck Showalter said he did not like how Jones looked making a throw to first base earlier in the game and cited it as a reason for lifting him. Jones missed eight games with the injury in June and said he hoped to play Tuesday. “If I don’t play, I just sit here, eat ice cream and bother Buck,” Jones said. “So probably try to get some rest tonight and hopefully it responds and feels better tomorrow.”

--RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Monday’s 8-6 loss in New York. Drake has a 4.42 ERA in eight appearances and has allowed five runs and 11 hits in 10 2/3 innings during those outings.

--OF Junior Lake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Monday’s 8-6 loss in New York. Lake has gone 3-for-18 in five games with Baltimore after being obtained at the non-waiver trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Tommy Hunter.

--LHP Brian Matusz has allowed 10 home runs to left-handed hitters since the start of the 2012 season. Half of those have been in games played at Yankee Stadium. Before allowing 1B Greg Bird’s three-run home run, he had allowed 12 hits in 84 at-bats against left-handed hitters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made about three mistakes today, not just pitching that cost us runs.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the 8-5 loss to the Yankees Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore left wrist) was hurt Sept. 4 and did not play Sept. 5-7. He will likely play Sept. 8.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He expects to return from the disabled list Sept. 8. He has been taking batting practice as of Sept. 4 and is expected to be activated Sept. 8

--CF Adam Jones (right shoulder soreness) exited the Sept. 7 game after the top of the eighth inning. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold