Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles repeatedly have missed or wasted scoring opportunities throughout the second half of this season. It’s been a mystifying problem that the team can’t seem to solve.

The Orioles solved it for a while on Friday night, hitting two grand slams and scoring 10 runs in a 14-8 victory over the Royals. And now the question is -- can the Orioles somehow start hitting better in those situations?

In the end, the Orioles went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position. But that came after going 1-for-9 at first.

Most of those big hits came in that big inning, and the Orioles (68-72) know that, in order to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive, they need to keep doing things like this.

“To come out and swing the bats like that, it’s huge,” designated hitter Chris Davis said. “It’s huge for this team. It’s a boost that we need, and hopefully we can continue that up tomorrow night.”

Left fielder Nolan Reimold and catcher Steve Clevenger hit the grand slams. Clevenger, who keeps getting hits and helping the offense since he came up from Triple-A Norfolk, said he also hopes this gives the team confidence in these situations, especially since the Orioles did it against a very tough Royals bullpen.

“I think we took a little frustration out on their bullpen,” he said. “It’s good going into the next two games of the series swinging the bats well like we did.”

The problems hitting with runners in scoring position have crippled the offense at times in the past two months.

If they can solve some of those issues, it will give the Orioles a chance to make a run in the final 22 games.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-8, 4.34 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Wright gave up three runs in the first two innings Friday but battled back. He made it into the sixth and gave up four runs on four hits in the five innings plus one batter. But he gave up a pair of home runs to CF Lorenzo Cain, which hurt the Orioles.

--LF Nolan Reimold has been battling injuries the past few seasons and may have finally made his way back. Manager Buck Showalter inserted him in the lead-off spot the last few games, and Reimold’s been doing a good job of getting on base. He belted the first grand slam of the eighth in Friday’s win over the Royals, and Reimold laughed that he actually did not see the home run hit the foul pole but was just happy to contribute -- which he wants to keep doing. “I’ve worked hard to get back up here,” he said. “Just trying to get into a groove and feeling a little bit better. But it’s good to have a good game and it felt good to go around the bases with the crowd cheering in Baltimore.”

--C Steve Clevenger just keeps finding ways to contribute. He got the second grand slam of the 10-run eighth inning Friday night, a homer that improved his average to .317. Showalter has said in the past that he likes the way Clevenger swings the bat, and the catcher has continued to help out. “I didn’t realize we had hit two grand slams until I heard it on the TV in the batting cage,” he said. “It was good. It was surreal to get some runs off their bullpen and get some confidence going into this series.”

--DH Chris Davis usually isn’t the angry type. He’s low-key and doesn’t often show his emotions. But he sure did when Franklin Morales hit him in the back two batters after giving up two straight homers, including a grand slam. Davis slammed his helmet to the ground, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter got tossed after arguing with the umpires. Davis said he’s just a bit fed up with nearly getting hit -- and also getting drilled. “The pitch wasn’t at my head,” Davis said. “It wasn’t dirty. I get it. When you’re getting lit up a little bit, there’s frustration and I appreciate that it wasn’t at my bean like it was the other night. But like I said, it’s an emotional game and sometimes your emotions get the best of you, but hopefully that’s where it stops.”

--RF Dariel Alvarez is one of the team’s top prospects and continues to try to make his mark since the team called him up on Aug. 28. He got his first major league homer and RBI Friday with a solo homer in the third inning.

--CF Adam Jones returned to the lineup Friday after missing the last two games with a sore right shoulder. Thursday’s off-day gave him three days off, and manager Buck Showalter said an MRI showed there wasn’t anything more the team could be doing.

--C Matt Wieters remained out with a sore left wrist. He missed Wednesday’s series finale with the Yankees, and Showalter also said that he had an MRI that came back pretty clean, so he’s hoping to have him back Saturday. The catcher’s elbow remains fine, however.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big inning for us, obviously. I thought we’d make a run at them. We had to do some things different from what you normally do because of how good they are at the end of the game.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter of his team’s 10-run eighth inning Friday against Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (right shoulder soreness) left the Sept. 7 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 8-9. He returned to the lineup Sept. 11.

--C Matt Wieters (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 11. He might play Sept. 12.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold