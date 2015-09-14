Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop missed a large part of this season due to injury, but he is finishing strong.

The Orioles second baseman had three hits, including a pair of homers, in Baltimore’s 8-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night.

He has hit safely in six consecutive games and has 14 home runs overall in just 244 at-bats.

”I think Jon is just starting to figure it out in a lot of ways,“ Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. ”The thing I like about him is he is very humble and he doesn’t take anything for granted.

“As long as he keeps defending the way he defends, he’ll get a chance to be as good as he is capable of being.”

After hitting .209 a year ago, Schoop is batting .291 following Sunday’s performance.

“I made a lot of adjustments,” Schoop said. “Last year was a tough year for me. I feel like I‘m way better than last year, but I feel like I’ve got a long way to go. I think I have some holes.”

Schoop went down in April with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament and sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, and he didn’t return until July 5.

Told that over a full season his numbers project to between 30 and 40 homers, Schoop didn’t take the bait.

“I don’t look at the numbers,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 9-5, 4.05 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman 2-6, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen rebounded from a pair of subpar outings, tossing seven solid innings in the Orioles’ 8-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday. Chen (9-7) allowed two runs on six hits. “Better. More aggressive,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I think frankly we played pretty good defense and there were about eight or nine balls hit on the button that our guys made plays on, but he attacked, didn’t walk anybody.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop had three hits, including two solo homers, in Baltimore’s 8-2 win over the Royals on Sunday night. It was Schoop’s second career multi-homer game, and it gave him 14 for his injury-shortened season. Both homers came on 1-0 counts. “(Johnny) Cueto’s a really good pitcher, and if you get a good pitch first pitch, second pitch, you better take advantage of it,” Schoop said.

--CF Adam Jones hit a three-run homer and doubled in a run in Baltimore’s 8-2 win over Kansas City. The Orioles took two of three from the Royals as Jones went 5-for-13 with two homers and seven RBIs.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (2-6, 4.43 ERA) will be seeking his first win since Aug. 1 when the Orioles open a three-game series against Boston on Monday. In his last start, Gausman allowed one run in five innings against the Yankees in a game Baltimore eventually won.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is such a snowball time of year. I said it before. Things can get going really one way or the other. We have to keep the carrot out there. We got 20 games left, and we’re going to try to win every one of them. If you watch the way our guys are going about their business, that’s their idea as much as mine.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles’ 8-2 win over the Royals on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold