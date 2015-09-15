Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman represents the future of the franchise.

The Orioles, however, are still expecting to see results when he takes the mound this season.

Gausman responded with another stellar outing Monday against Boston that gave the team more hope moving forward. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks against a Red Sox lineup that included DH David Ortiz.

“I tried to throw a lot of first-pitch strikes,” said Gausman, who earned his first win since Aug. 1. “They were pretty patient tonight, which normally they aren‘t. But I was kind of all over the place at some points in the game, close pitches that ended up being balls. Walked some guys who ended up getting on base. The biggest thing was throwing secondary pitches in big spots.”

At times this season, Gausman has shown the usual struggles of a young pitcher. However, he also displayed flashes of a potential ace.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Gausman was sharp, especially with an extra day of rest.

“He was good,” Showalter said. “I know he’s going to be a little frustrated with the walks, but he was solid. I thought he had probably his best secondary stuff of the year. You need it, especially when you go through those three left-handers there. They had five of them in there. Gaus was good. He shows you that ability to reach back and get a little extra when he gets some people out there. He had a couple big strikeouts, obviously.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 10-6, 4.70 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 11-9, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis Sept. 4, threw on flat ground Monday. The Orioles are hopeful he can make another start this season. “He felt really good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “There were no problems.”

--C Caleb Joseph got the start in the series opener against Boston and responded with a season-high-tying three hits. He is now batting .247 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. Joseph has shown over the course of the season that he can be the everyday catcher if Matt Wieters leaves via free agency.

--CF Adam Jones has nine RBIs over the past four games of the homestand. He also got his 22nd multi-RBI game. “Obviously, we hit a snag in mid-August to the beginning of September, but we’ve still got games on the schedule and we still have fans showing up,” Jones said. “We still have pride. We’re still playing for something. Until we’re out of it, until that game 162, and they say, you guys got to go home, we’re going to play hard.”

--LHP Brian Matusz had another effective outing out of the bullpen Monday against Boston. Matusz took over for regular set-up man Darren O‘Day in the eighth inning to face David Ortiz. The Boston designated hitter flied out to center, and Matusz induced a groundout from first baseman Travis Shaw to preserve the shutout.

--RHP Kevin Gausman threw six scoreless innings against the Red Sox on Monday. He allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings and earned his first win since Aug. 1. “Four walks isn’t great, but I felt like I pitched well with runners in scoring position, got myself out of some jams,” Gausman said. “Any time you walk guys to start an inning you kind of put yourself in a bad situation.”

--1B Chris Davis has hit safely in 11 of the past 12 games. He is batting .425 with 10 extra base hits over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, Papi is one of the best hitters in the game, so in a situation like that, especially with guys on base, it doesn’t matter who it is,. You want to make quality pitches, but with Ortiz right there, obviously wanted to be safe, get the ball down in the zone and fortunately I was able to.” - Orioles Brian Matusz, on David Ortiz, who popped out against Matusz.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. If there are no setbacks, he may make another start this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold