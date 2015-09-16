Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles made four more late-season call-ups before Tuesday’s game with the Red Sox, and manager Buck Showalter said there likely won’t be any more.

Baltimore called up right-handers Oliver Drake and Tyler Wilson, outfielder Junior Lake and infielder Christian Walker. All have had at least one stint with the Orioles this season and will fill differing roles.

Drake should get chances to help a bullpen that’s been struggling at times in recent week. Manager Buck Showalter said Wilson likely would receive a spot start or starts. Lake and Walker would help off the bench.

All were called up from Triple-A Norfolk while Ron Johnson, the manager of the Tides, and pitching coach Mike Griffin also are going to come to the Orioles next week starting with the series in Washington, according to Showalter.

The skipper also said they’ll likely bring in one more coach later on.

“We’re at what? 34 now?” Showalter said. “That’s enough. We considered everybody.”

Showalter also was happy to report that a bunch of the team’s top pitching prospects seem to have recovered from their various injuries and have started throwing in Florida. Top prospects Dylan Bundy and Hunter Harvey, along with others like Parker Bridwell and Tim Berry have started to or will be throwing shortly.

Injuries sidelined all of them at different points, and Showalter was clearly glad to see them finding their way again. It helps the Orioles when looking to the future.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-73

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-2, 5.25 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-4, 5.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez again battled command and control issues and lasted only five innings in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over the Red Sox. The right-hander now has not gotten out of the sixth inning in six of his last seven starts, and the Orioles need more from him, especially if they have any hope at making the playoffs. ”I think the only thing that I put in my mind is to go out there and do as much as I can and throw everything that I have to try to give the team a chance to be close on the scoreboard, and try to be on top,“ Jimenez said. ”And if you win the game, that’s what matters.

--1B Chris Davis has been carrying the Orioles through much of the past few weeks. He came through again Tuesday with his game-winning single in the 13th inning, a shot to right that gave the Orioles a 6-5 win over Boston. He said not to count the Orioles out of the playoff hunt just yet. “I think a couple of the wins we’ve had here lately against the teams that we’ve been playing have kind of rejuvenated the team,” Davis said. “We’ve been playing well.”

--LF Steve Pearce is doing more of what he did last season - finding all kinds of ways to help the team. He hit a two-run homer and threw out 3B Pablo Sandoval at second in the fifth inning to kill a big Boston rally. That’s why the Orioles see him as valuable and could gain him more playing time in the final few weeks.

--3B Manny Machado also came through again. Batting second this time, behind RF Gerardo Parra, Machado hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth and made some nice plays on defense once more, and manager Buck Showalter noticed all of it. “He’s so impactful,” Showalter said. “We don’t take him for granted and I hope nobody does.”

--RHP Tyler Wilson was one of the call-ups from Triple-A Norfolk, and manager Buck Showalter said they’d probably lean towards giving him a spot start. The 25-year-old had a 5-5 record with a 3.24 ERA in 17 starts with Triple-A Norfolk. He also is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six games (two of which were starts) with the Orioles.

--RHP Oliver Drake is back with the Orioles. He has a 4.22 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. He also had a spectacular season with Triple-A Norfolk, finishing with an 0.82 ERA and 23 saves -- not blowing any -- in 52 games.

--OF Junior Lake came over from the Cubs in the trade for RHP Tommy Hunter on July 31. Lake’s got a .211 average in 26 major-league games this season -- combined, with the Cubs and Orioles -- and was hitting .300 in 15 games since coming to Triple-A Norfolk. He was called up Tuesday.

--INF Christian Walker, who was called up Tuesday, was among the International League leaders in a number of offensive categories playing at Norfolk. He hit .257 with 18 homers and 74 RBIs with the Tides and has a .200 averaged in seven games with the Orioles in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think after that long slide that we had where we just couldn’t seem to put anything together or do anything right, I think a couple of the wins we’ve had here lately against the teams that we’ve been playing have kind of rejuvenated the team. We’ve been playing well.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who lined a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning that gave the Orioles a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox. The Orioles have now won six of their last seven games.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Parmelee (broken left forearm), who played part of the season with the Orioles and most with Triple-A Norfolk, may have to undergo surgery. He was hit by a pitch from LHP Matt Moore Sept. 15 but the Orioles like him and manager Buck Showalter said the team would like to possibly sign him again.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. If there are no setbacks, he may make another start this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake