Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles still are hoping to stay in the wild-card hunt but each loss hurts those chances. Boston’s 10-1 rout of the Orioles on Wednesday certainly did not help.

But if the Orioles fall completely out of contention, it could be an opening for some of the players that were called up from Triple-A Norfolk -- especially first baseman Christian Walker. The Orioles probably don’t want to look at the future yet but with all of the free-agent decisions they’ve got coming, it might be time.

First baseman Chris Davis will hit the open market, and a number of experts don’t expect his return to Baltimore.

If that happens, the question would be if Walker is ready to take the spot.

He had a solid second half of the season with Norfolk and finished with a .257 average, 18 homers, 74 RBIs and 33 doubles. The Orioles like his offensive skills but wanted him to improve on defense, an area that Davis really grew in since becoming the regular first baseman in 2013.

“The thing that allows you to keep running them out there is can they defend?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Can they turn a hit into an out? Can they make the plays that need to be made at this level? I think Christian has made strides.”

This was the big concern when Davis stepped in at first, taking over for Mark Reynolds, who made himself a very good defender. Davis also became solid there, and defense is very important to the Orioles, something Walker understands.

“That’s a big priority, (and) I really don’t want that to be the reason I am not in the big leagues,” Walker said. “I wanted to eliminate that and turn that weakness into a strength for me. I am still getting better. But I definitely made some strides.”

That’s one reason giving Walker playing time in these final weeks could be helpful. He’s played in just one major league game this year, so the Orioles haven’t seem much at this level, and any more information certainly would help.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.21 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-4, 8.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Wright continues to struggle. He pitched very well in his first two starts but hasn’t found that form since. The right-hander now has dropped five straight decisions and continues giving up runs in bunches. Wright allowed two more homers in this game and has given up nine in just 41 2/3 innings so far, an issue he needs to correct. “It sucks; this isn’t fun at all,” Wright said. “I felt good. Felt good (in) all my starts. That’s what’s really tough about it is I feel good about it, and then I get hit all over the yard.”

--DH Nolan Reimold stretched his hitting streak to six games thanks to a fourth-inning single. He continues to bat well -- and show patience -- at the leadoff spot, something that manager Buck Showalter has praised in recent days.

--2B Jonathan Schoop left the game a little early but stretched his hitting streak to a career-best nine games with a fifth-inning single. He’s hitting .324 during that time and is a reason why the Orioles offense seems to be waking up a bit in recent days -- and they’ll need Schoop to keep hitting.

--C Steve Clevenger came into the game late but snapped an 0-for-8 slump with an eighth-inning single. Clevenger gives the Orioles some extra weapons as he serves as a third catcher and a designated hitter and likely has put himself on the radar for 2016.

--RHP Jason Garcia continues pitching well. The Rule V draft pick threw a scoreless sixth inning and now has blanked the opposition in nine of his last 11 games. Garcia’s slowing getting more chances to pitch and show his stuff and keeps doing impressive work.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, threw at 90 feet on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez will throw at 120 feet Friday and, if all goes well, do a bullpen session Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to sweep any team during the season, but this time of the year, it’s a different part of the season. They (the Red Sox) struggled a little bit offensively the last few games ... so they were due to break out. We made a lot of poor pitches tonight.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the 10-1 loss to the Red Sox Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw at 90 feet on Sept. 16. Manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez will throw at 120 feet Sept. 18 and, if all goes well, do a bullpen session Sept. 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake