Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After the Orioles got a surprising four runs in the eighth inning for the lead Thursday, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter did not call on closer Zach Britton for the save.

Right-hander Darren O‘Day came on and recorded his third save of the year in the Orioles’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Zach needed another day. Simple as that,” Showalter said after the game. “We’re very proud of the way we’ve been able to keep our bullpen healthy. ... Just felt like ... he needed another day. Us scoring four runs was not going to change that.”

O‘Day pitched a 1-2-3 ninth against three left-handed hitters, getting the final out on the warning track on a fly by designated hitter John Jaso, who hit a home run earlier.

Britton has 33 saves this season and will be counted on as the Orioles try to keep their slim wild-card hopes alive in the final weeks of the season. If the opportunity for a save arises Friday, Showalter said he was uncertain if Britton would be ready.

“We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” he said. “It’s at what point does it put him in harm’s way, and I felt it was tonight. Hopefully not tomorrow.”

RECORD: 72-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 9-7, 3.44 ERA) at Rays (RHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones was stellar in the field, robbing Kevin Kiermaier of a hit to end the fourth inning, and his two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead. He continues to show some of the best range of any center fielder in baseball.

--2B Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to 10 games, finishing 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .292. He is hitting .341 during the 10 games, the longest streak of his career.

--RHP Chris Tillman failed to last six full innings for the fourth start in a row, leaving with a 3-0 deficit after allowing two runs in the sixth on infield singles. He has allowed 21 home runs in his career to the Rays, second only to the Rangers (25).

--RHP Darren O‘Day took advantage of a rare save opportunity, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth while closer Zach Britton got an extra day of rest. O‘Day could come back Friday, as Buck Showalter said it wasn’t obvious Britton would be ready.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Huge. People don’t really notice it much, but he’s one of the best in the game. We had runners on base and he made a great play.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, on CF Adam Jones, whose defense helped the Orioles earn a 4-3 win over the Rays on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw at 90 feet Sept. 16. He will throw at 120 feet Sept. 18, and if all goes well, he will throw a bullpen session Sept. 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake