Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even on a night when the Orioles scored six runs, the frustrating thing for manager Buck Showalter was how little actual hitting Baltimore did in an 8-6 loss to the Rays.
All the runs came on home runs -- a three-run shot by shortstop J.J. Hardy in the first, then a two-run shot and a solo home run by Steve Pearce. The team mustered just two other runs, with Hardy’s as the only bat all night with a runner in scoring position, leaving Showalter underwhelmed.
“We didn’t do as much offensively as the runs looked like, but you’d like to take advantage of six runs,” Showalter said.
The Orioles’ offensive highlight, he said, was Pearce letting a pitch hit him on the foot in the first, with a walk to follow to set up Hardy’s home run for the early lead.
“Probably the biggest play of the night was Steve having a big foot,” Showalter said. “He hit Steve in the foot on a breaking ball that Steve didn’t move. A lot of guys would have been hopscotching.”
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 9-7, 3.44 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.75 ERA)
--LF Steve Pearce hit two home runs, driving in three runs, and set up another home run when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Pearce now has 13 on the season, though his average is still down at .220.
--SS J.J. Hardy hit his first home run in nearly two months, a three-run shot in the second inning. He had gone 31 games without a home run, going back to July 29 against the Braves. He had as many RBIs on Friday as in the previous 28 games combined.
--RHP Tyler Wilson gave up six runs, as many as he’d allowed in his first six career appearances before Friday. He finished with eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, his ERA rising to 3.72 with his second career loss.
--DH Nolan Reimold went 0-for-4 on Friday night, part of an 0-for-13 night for the top four batters in the Orioles lineup, with just three walks to show for their night at the plate. Baltimore had just one at-bat with runners in scoring position, stranding only two runners on the night.
--RHP Mychal Givens pitched well in relief Friday, pitching two perfect innings and getting three of those six outs by strikeout. He’s lowered his season ERA to 1.90 as well.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just didn’t match up pitching-wise tonight. We made a lot of mistakes.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the 8-6 loss to the Rays Friday.
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw at 90 feet Sept. 16. He will throw at 120 feet Sept. 18, and if all goes well, he will throw a bullpen session Sept. 20.
RHP Chris Tillman
RHP Ubaldo Jimenez
LHP Wei-Yin Chen
RHP Kevin Gausman
RHP Mike Wright
LHP Zach Britton (closer)
RHP Darren O‘Day
LHP Brian Matusz
RHP Brad Brach
RHP Jason Garcia
LHP T.J. McFarland
RHP Mychal Givens
RHP Chaz Roe
RHP Steve Johnson
RHP Jorge Rondon
RHP Oliver Drake
RHP Tyler Wilson
Matt Wieters
Caleb Joseph
Steve Clevenger
1B Ryan Flaherty
2B Jonathan Schoop
SS J.J. Hardy
3B Manny Machado
DH Chris Davis
INF Jimmy Paredes
INF Paul Janish
INF Christian Walker
LF Steve Pearce
CF Adam Jones
RF Gerardo Parra
OF Dariel Alvarez
OF Nolan Reimold
OF Junior Lake