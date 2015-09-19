Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even on a night when the Orioles scored six runs, the frustrating thing for manager Buck Showalter was how little actual hitting Baltimore did in an 8-6 loss to the Rays.

All the runs came on home runs -- a three-run shot by shortstop J.J. Hardy in the first, then a two-run shot and a solo home run by Steve Pearce. The team mustered just two other runs, with Hardy’s as the only bat all night with a runner in scoring position, leaving Showalter underwhelmed.

“We didn’t do as much offensively as the runs looked like, but you’d like to take advantage of six runs,” Showalter said.

The Orioles’ offensive highlight, he said, was Pearce letting a pitch hit him on the foot in the first, with a walk to follow to set up Hardy’s home run for the early lead.

“Probably the biggest play of the night was Steve having a big foot,” Showalter said. “He hit Steve in the foot on a breaking ball that Steve didn’t move. A lot of guys would have been hopscotching.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 9-7, 3.44 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Steve Pearce hit two home runs, driving in three runs, and set up another home run when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Pearce now has 13 on the season, though his average is still down at .220.

--SS J.J. Hardy hit his first home run in nearly two months, a three-run shot in the second inning. He had gone 31 games without a home run, going back to July 29 against the Braves. He had as many RBIs on Friday as in the previous 28 games combined.

--RHP Tyler Wilson gave up six runs, as many as he’d allowed in his first six career appearances before Friday. He finished with eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, his ERA rising to 3.72 with his second career loss.

--DH Nolan Reimold went 0-for-4 on Friday night, part of an 0-for-13 night for the top four batters in the Orioles lineup, with just three walks to show for their night at the plate. Baltimore had just one at-bat with runners in scoring position, stranding only two runners on the night.

--RHP Mychal Givens pitched well in relief Friday, pitching two perfect innings and getting three of those six outs by strikeout. He’s lowered his season ERA to 1.90 as well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just didn’t match up pitching-wise tonight. We made a lot of mistakes.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the 8-6 loss to the Rays Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw at 90 feet Sept. 16. He will throw at 120 feet Sept. 18, and if all goes well, he will throw a bullpen session Sept. 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake