Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- This one hurts.

The Baltimore Orioles had everything they wanted. They were ahead by a run with Zach Britton on the mound and a chance to take three of four and pull within a game of .500.

And they lost.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter believed his team was ready for one final playoff push after a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. But Sunday was a different story and an outcome the Orioles might not recover from.

“It’s pretty tough, obviously we wanted to win three, go to D.C. and kind of hit the ground running and then go into Boston,” Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman said. “We put ourselves in a good situation to win the third game so you can’t be upset when things like that happen.”

Maybe the Orioles aren’t upset but they are disappointed.

The opportunity for a final push was there with the next six games against a desperate Nationals team hanging on by a thread and a Red Sox group that’s playing out the string. There is a chance to recover but they will likely have to win the next six just to be mathematically alive for the final two series against the Blue Jays and Yankees.

“This was a tough loss,” Showalter said. “(Britton) made one bad pitch the whole inning and that was the first one. He’s been super all year.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 11-9, 4.31 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis has 199 career homers. He has 43 this year going into the series opener Tuesday at Washington.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Tuesday in Washington. He was slated to start on Monday but the game was rained out.

--RHP Chris Tillman was slated to start on Tuesday against the Nationals. But with the rainout on Monday he will now pitch on Wednesday against the Nationals.

--RHP Tyler Wilson, a native of Virginia, is slated to start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals. The University of Virginia product was scheduled to pitch Wednesday but with a rainout Monday he will be pushed back to Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Janish) was pretty impressive. He had a big day.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after SS Paul Janish went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss to the Rays Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20, and he might be ready to face hitters in batting practice during the week of Sept. 21-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake