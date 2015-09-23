Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was not in the starting lineup Tuesday as he dealt with back spasms. “He’s better. That is encouraging,” said Buck Showalter, the Orioles manager.

That created an opportunity for Junior Lake, who made his first start in center field as a member of the Orioles.

Lake has made three starts in left field for Baltimore. “I like to play center field. I am comfortable there,” said Lake, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 31 in a trade for pitcher Tommy Hunter.

Lake is in his third stint with the Orioles this year as he was called up Sept. 15 from Triple-A Norfolk, which won a division title in the International League for the first time in 10 years.

Lake played in 73 games at the Triple-A level this year between Norfolk and Iowa, the top farm team of the Cubs, and hit .312 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

Lake saw time in center during his time with the Cubs. He batted eighth on Tuesday against the Nationals and was hitless in two at-bats before Gerardo Parra took over in center.

Lake was charged with an error when he dropped a liner off the bat of Clint Robinson in the fourth. The Orioles made three errors but still won, 4-1. Baltimore entered the day with 65 errors, the lowest of any team in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.19 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 12-11, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Manny Machado has played in all 150 games this year. He was 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .289.

--RHP Chris Tillman will start on Wednesday at Washington. It will be his 29th start of the year; he has given up 158 hits in 154 1/3 innings of work. He has been inconsistent, with some impressive performances and some real clunkers during the year.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez started Tuesday at Washington and got the 100th win of his career. He allowed just one unearned run and three singles to become the 11th Dominican native to reach 100 wins. He began his career in 2006 with the Colorado Rockies and has won 12 games this year, after winning just six last year with the Orioles. “It means a lot. It seems like yesterday that I got to the big leagues,” he said. Manager Buck Showalter said Jimenez takes the ball the every fifth day, though he has struggled at times this year. “He was locating the two-seamer very good. He was nasty,” said Washington catcher Jose Lobaton.

--OF Junior Lake got the start in center -- his first with the Orioles -- as Adam Jones was out with back spasms. Lake was hitless in two at-bats and made an error on a flyball off the bat of Clint Robinson in the fourth.

--OF Adam Jones was out of the starting lineup with back spasms on Tuesday. Junior Lake made the start in center -- his first with the Orioles at that spot. “He’s better, which is encouraging,” manager Buck Showalter said of Jones. The Orioles manager didn’t commit to Jones being ready for Wednesday.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (tendinitis) said he is slated to throw a simulated game Sept. 23. Manager Buck Showalter said Sept. 22 the session would probably be less than five innings at Nationals Park.

--CF Adam Jones (back spasm) was out of the starting lineup and did not play Sept. 22. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot. You take a break and look back ... it seems like yesterday that I got to the big leagues (in 2206).” -- RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, after earning the 100th win of his career Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20, and he might be ready to face hitters in batting practice during the week of Sept. 21-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake