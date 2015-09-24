Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Orioles will pin their faint playoff hopes Thursday on a rookie pitcher who has made just three starts in his major league career.

Tyler Wilson, a right-hander who grew up near Richmond, will make the start in the series finale against Washington. He will be pitching at Nationals Park, about two hours from where he grew up.

Wilson said he was at Nationals Park while in college as the

University of Virginia baseball team was honored after making it to the College World Series. His parents plan to make the trek from suburban Richmond for the game, as well as other family and friends.

“The list kind of grows by the minute,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I guess I found out late Monday when we got here. I think the biggest thing coming up here is not trying to do anything different. There is a reason why you are here. It is just continued execution of the game plan and general principles of pitching. There is an added element of pitching up in the zone. That is a nice side of pitching. Mistakes get exposed up here.”

Wilson made his big league debut earlier this year and is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.72 in seven games, with three starts, for Baltimore. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Norfolk, which made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

His manager (Ron Johnson) and pitching coach (Mike Griffin) at Norfolk this year have been in uniform for the Orioles for the series in Washington.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter announced Monday that Wilson would pitch Wednesday against the Nationals. But a few hours later, the Monday game was rained out, and Wilson will start in the makeup game Thursday.

One of his catchers this year at Norfolk was Steve Clevenger, who is back with the Orioles for the stretch drive.

“I caught him a lot last year at Norfolk. He is very good,”

Clevenger said. “He spots his fastball. He was working on his changeup earlier in the year. It has come a long ways.”

“He has three quality pitches,” Clevenger added of Wilson. “He has had to develop his changeup. It did not affect his fastball or slider or his command. I think he has done a really good job this year with it. That is a big part of his development.”

The Orioles won, 4-3, on Wednesday for their second win in a row in Washington.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 2-2, 3.72 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-6, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman started Wednesday at Washington. The Orioles had won all four of his previous starts against Washington but Tillman did not get credit for a win, but this time he got the win as he went six innings and gave up six hits and three runs. “He pitched really well. He had to (in order) to match Scherzer,” said manager Buck Showalter.

--RHP Darren O‘Day retired all three batters in the ninth to get the save. It was his second save in two nights and his fifth of the year. Manager Buck Showalter said O‘Day is as competitive as they come.

--RHP Tyler Wilson, a rookie, will make his fourth big league start on Thursday at Washington. He has also pitched in four games out of the bullpen. In 29 total innings this year, he has given up 32 hits, but just one homer. It will be his first start against a National League team and Wilson does not have an official big league at-bat.

--3B Manny Machado had a two-run homer in the seventh off Max

Scherzer to give the Orioles a 4-3 win over the Nationals on

Wednesday. “What a great at-bat,” said manager Buck Showalter. He had struck out in the fifth when he was not granted time by the home plate umpire. Machado was then hit by a pitch in the ninth by Jonathan Papelbon, who was ejected. “It’s something you just don’t do,” Machado said of pitches up near the head.

--LF Steve Pearce had a two-run homer in the first and had a double in the eighth on Wednesday at Washington. He has 14 homers this year and is hitting .227.

--OF Gerardo Parra got the start in center as Adam Jones was out with back spasms. Parra was 1-for-5 and is hitting .222.

--OF Ryan Flaherty, normally an infielder, made his first start in the outfield this year, in right on Wednesday. He was 1-for-3 and is hitting .216 and made a nice catch against the fence.

--OF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Tuesday and Wednesday but manager Buck Showalter hopes he can play Thursday.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (tendinitis) threw a simulated game of about three innings and 45 pitches on Wednesday at Nationals Park. Manager Buck Showalter hopes he can make a start before the season ends. He hopes to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston.

--LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch again Wednesday as Darren O‘Day got the save for the second day in a row. Orioles manager Buck Showalter did not have any updated information on Britton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a great at-bat.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of 3B Manny Machado’s two-run, go-ahead homer with two outs in the seventh of Wednesday’s win over the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 but manager Buck Showalter hopes he can play Sept. 24.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20. He threw a simulated game of about three innings and 45 pitches on Sept. 23 at Nationals Park. Manager Buck Showalter hopes he can make a start before the season ends. He hopes to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston.

--LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch Sept. 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake