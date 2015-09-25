Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter said a day game after a night game can sometimes be overlooked by players.

But that was not the case when Baltimore played the series finale Thursday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Baltimore had won 4-3 the night before. More important, third baseman Manny Machado was hit by a pitch in the ninth by closer Jonathan Papelbon, who was ejected.

“Really helped our guys come in with extra focus” for Thursday’s game, Showalter said.

The Orioles responded with another comeback win, as Jonathan Schoop and Matt Wieters hit homers in a 5-4 victory. Wieters went deep in the eighth for a two-run shot after the Orioles trailed, 4-3.

Schoop went deep against Tanner Roark for the second time this year. He also hit a homer off Roark in Baltimore in July before the All-Star break.

Baltimore begins a series in Boston on Friday with little margin for error in the wild-card race.

“Move on to Boston,” Wieters said. “Like I said, we can’t dwell on what we did today. It’s nice to get a win, it’s nice to get a win on what was going to be an off day, but we’ll move forward to Boston. Like I said, win as many as we can. Every game we go out there and play.”

Baltimore has won 11 of 15 to get back in the hunt.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-76

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 3-6, 4.26 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Rich Hill, 1-0, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Lough was called up from Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .259 in 14 games. Lough is hitting .202 in 129 at-bats with the Orioles this year. He entered the game late for defense on Thursday.

--RHP Dylan Bundy was called up from Double-A Bowie and then put on the 60-day disabled list. A former top prospect, he has had trouble staying healthy in his career.

--OF Ryan Flaherty made his second start in right field this year on Thursday in Washington. He was hitless in three at-bats.

--RHP Tyler Wilson, a former University of Virginia standout, made the start Thursday at Washington. He went six innings and allowed just two runs and did not figure in the decision. “Guys played great defense like they always do,” he said.

--C Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer in the eighth to help beat the Nationals on Thursday and sweep the series. “It felt good to hit one good. I haven’t hit one good for a few weeks. It felt good,” he said, after Steve Pearce led off the eighth with a hit. “Steve did a great job of getting on base, and I was just able to get something up and fortunately I put a good swing on it. We needed that win just like we need every win from here on out.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman will start on Friday in Boston against the Red Sox. It will be the 16th start of the year for Gausman, who has also pitched in eight games out of the bullpen.

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Thursday against the Orioles. He did not figure in the decision as he allowed five hits and three runs in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three big games. It was a good day. They have confidence in each other (and have) a little chip on their shoulder.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles swept the three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-24. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 24.

--LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch Sept. 23-24. He underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston. He might be able to make a start before the season ends.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on 60-day disabled list Sept. 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough