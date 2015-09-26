Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- On the heels of a three-game sweep that further doused the Washington Nationals’ season, the Baltimore Orioles hit Fenway Park on Friday ready to continue their late charge to a wild-card spot.

Then they ran into Rich Hill.

The left-hander, having a resurgence in his second tour with the Boston Red Sox, pitched a two-hit shutout and dealt the long shot playoff hopes of the Birds a blow.

“We can’t throw in the towel now just because we lost,” catcher Caleb Joseph said after his team’s fifth loss in the last 16 games.

The Orioles came into the game 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot, with three teams to jump. Clearly, there was still a long way to go and a loss in the opener of this three-game series, the sixth loss in 17 games with the Red Sox this season, will not help.

“It was a tough one,” said losing pitcher Kevin Gausman, who lasted only five-plus innings just 10 days after stopping the Red Sox with six shutout, two-hit innings in Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: NEXT: Orioles (Chen, 10-7, 3.36 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Craig Breslow (0-3, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman dropped to 3-7 by allowing five runs in five-plus innings at Fenway Park. Gausman gave up five hits and wild pitched one of the runs home. The shaky outing was the opposite of what took place against the Red Sox 10 days earlier. In that game, he pitched six shutout innings, allowing just two hits in getting the win.

--OF Nolan Reimold, making his third career start in center field, all in 2015, led the game off with a single. That was his team’s only hit until Dariel Alvarez opened the ninth with an infield single.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen goes for his third straight win when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series in Boston on Saturday. Chen has gone seven innings and allowed one or two runs in his last two starts, both wins. He is 6-4 lifetime against the Red Sox, 3-3 at Fenway Park, and is 1-1 with one no-decision in three starts against Boston this season.

--LF Steve Pearce started a relay that nailed Dustin Pedroia at home in the third inning. It was the Orioles’ major-league-best 44th outfield assist of the season.

--CF Adam Jones was out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with back spasms, but was close to returning. “He’s not 100 percent but he’s close,” said manager Buck Showalter. “I think his appearance in a game is imminent. Very close. Could be tonight.”

--LHP Zach Britton, out with a left lat muscle injury, threw in the bullpen and could return as early as Saturday after missing less than a week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has a big huge curveball and has a fastball that comes out of the same slot. You don’t see many of those hammer curveballs anymore, and he’s got it. Really good performance tonight. He’s a veteran and knows how to pitch.” -- Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, on Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-25. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 24 and could return Sept. 26.

--LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch Sept. 23-25. He underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. He threw in the bullpen Sept. 25 and was slated to return as early as Sept. 26.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston. He might be able to make a start before the season ends.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on 60-day disabled list Sept. 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough