Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Adam Jones continues to have problems due to back spasms, and even though the center fielder played Sunday, manager Buck Showalter held him out of the starting lineup for Monday’s game with the Blue Jays and was to be held out Tuesday as well before the game was postponed due to rain.

Jones now has not started in six of the last seven games. He played in Sunday’s series finale in Boston but his back apparently was not doing great on Monday, and Showalter decided to err on the side of caution and sit him.

“I talked to Adam ... (he) woke up a little stiff from yesterday,” Showalter said before the game. “Just didn’t like some of the descriptions he was giving me, what he was feeling. We’ll back off a day, see what tomorrow brings.”

Showalter thought that Jones was moving a bit “gingerly” during the game on Sunday, so the skipper said he wants to be careful.

He also waved off the notion of shutting Jones down with a week left. Showalter said Jones certainly would not want that as the center fielder wants to play every minute he can.

Plus, Showalter said the Orioles aren’t ready to wave the white flag just yet.

“We’re still in the playoff hunt here regardless of what someone else may think,” Showalter said. “Adam wants no part of (being shut down) right now. That’s why I have used caution with him -- a lot -- in the last week and will continue to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-80

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 1.89 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-11, 4.85 ERA); Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 4.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 3-7, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) was being held out of the starting lineup Tuesday for the seventh time in the past eight games. He played nine innings Sunday in the series finale against the Red Sox, but has been “stiff” since arriving back in Baltimore. Jones has appeared in 137 games, third most on the team behind third baseman Manny Machado (156) Chris Davis (154). He could make an appearance in the doubleheader Wednesday. “He’s day to day,” manager Buck Showalter said about Jones.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez was activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday against Toronto. He was pushed back to Wednesday when the game was rained out and will start the first game of the doubleheader against Toronto. Gonzalez has recovered from right shoulder tendinitis and hasn’t pitched since Aug. 30 in Texas. Orioles manager Buck Showalter has said he would like to see Gonzalez finish the season strong.

--RHP Chris Tillman threw well for the second straight start but ended with a no-decision Monday. He gave up two runs in 7 1/3 very good innings against the Toronto team that torched him this year. The right-hander was 0-4 with a 15.50 ERA this season but left with a 3-1 lead the bullpen couldn’t hold as he wants to end the season on a good note. “I‘m not doing anything different,” Tillman said. “I‘m just getting the results I want right now.”

--RF Ryan Flaherty continues to show his versatility. Once again playing in right field, Flaherty played solid on defense and added a three-run homer in the second, his first since Sept. 8. Flaherty now has started at every defensive position except for pitcher and catcher -- this was his third start in right.

--RHP Brad Brach gave up the winning run in the ninth but didn’t pitch badly. The game-winning run came on 1B Justin Smoak’s soft dribbler that 1B Chris Davis couldn’t get to in time to make a good throw home and get PR Dalton Pompey. “It’s always frustrating, especially when you do exactly what you want,” Brach said. “You want them to hit a ground ball to first there, but they did (it) just slowly enough to score the run.”

--RHP Darren O‘Day came on in the eighth and gave up three straight singles and a walk, helping the Blue Jays tie the game with two runs. O‘Day had a scoreless streak of 11 1/3 innings over 12 games, but Toronto patiently hit some well-placed shots, instead of swinging for the fences, that turned the game around.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good at-bats by the other team. They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of weapons off the bench. They’re a challenge.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after falling to the Blue Jays Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-25. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 24 and returned to the lineup Sept. 27. He was held out Sept. 28-29 due to some stiffness.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston. He was activated Sept. 29 and will start Sept. 30.

--LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch Sept. 23-25. He underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. He threw in the bullpen Sept. 25 and pitched an inning Sept. 27.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on 60-day disabled list Sept. 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough