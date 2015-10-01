Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles now can only play for pride -- and worry about the weather.

They had to watch the Toronto Blue Jays clinch the American League East title at Camden Yards in the first game of this doubleheader. The Jays crushed the Orioles, 15-2, which left Baltimore guaranteed of no better than a .500 record this year -- and left manager Buck Showalter’s team very disappointed.

After all, it’s hard to watch another team celebrate on your field. Last year, the Orioles locked up their American League East title in Baltimore -- versus the Jays.

And Showalter said, honestly, that since Game 2 was about 30 minutes away, he didn’t watch Toronto’s celebration on the infield.

“Congratulations to them; they earned it,” Showalter said after the first game. “We had something that people came after, and they took it from us. When you take any form of life, when you take hope out of the picture it really challenges you mentally and emotionally and we didn’t respond well to that in the first game.”

Now comes the fun with the weather. After the Orioles scored an 8-1 victory in Game 2, Hurricane Joaquin is forecast to be speeding up the East Coast and could be a big reason Baltimore is covered in rain through Sunday.

In fact, the Orioles already have moved Thursday’s series finale with the Jays from 7:05 p.m., shifting it to 12:05 to try and beat the oncoming storms. The Yankees come in for a season-ending three-game series, one that the weather could greatly affect.

Regardless of what the weather brings, the Orioles had to suffer through watching the Jays celebrate, which left them without much to shoot at. They’re 77-81 and won’t have a winning record for the first time in four years.

“We were in that situation last year,” Game 1 starter and loser Miguel Gonzalez said. “We clinched when we were facing them. And to be able to watch them celebrate, it’s really tough.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (TBA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 2-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez made his first start since coming off the disabled list (shoulder tendinitis) earlier in the day. He struggled through 3 2/3 innings (four runs) as manager Buck Showalter noted he didn’t quite have the same velocity. But Gonzalez was happy to make it back for one start before season’s end.

--RHP Kevin Gausman turned in his best performance of this season, and the Orioles are hoping to see more of the same next year. He was dominant -- granted, the Jays fielded a lineup with just two players who saw regular playing time this year -- but the right-hander simply shut them down. He set a career high for strikeouts by the fifth inning and finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed only one run. “He was sharp,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s probably as good as he’s been all year. He ended his season on a real good note.”

--3B Manny Machado had told manager Buck Showalter that he wanted to play all 162 games, and that’s why the infielder went in both games. Machado kept on rolling, hitting his 31st homer in the nightcap, which gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

--DH Chris Davis could be leaving to free agency after the season, but if so, he’s certainly going out with a bang. He and 3B Manny Machado hit back-to-back solo homers in the seventh inning of Game 2 that carried the Orioles to a victory. That home run was the 200th of his career. “Any milestone obviously means you put in the work, put in the time, had some success,” said Davis, who added another homer later in the game. “It means even more to me being able to do it here. It’s something that has really meant a lot to me over the last few years.”

--LF Steve Pearce continued to show some late-season power. He hit a solo homer in the first game and now has 15 this season. He’s now hit six home runs -- and drove in 12 runs -- in his last 18 games, finishing the season strong after struggling for long stretches.

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) still isn’t officially shut down but did not play in either game of this doubleheader. His situation remains day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really wanted to go to the playoffs. We didn’t make it. We’ve just got to the offseason and see what we do better and come back next year stronger.” -- Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-25. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 24 and returned to the lineup Sept. 27. He was held out Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 due to some stiffness. He still isn’t officially shut down. His situation remains day-to-day.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 31. An MRI exam Sept. 1 found no structural damage. He threw off a mound Sept. 20. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston. He was activated Sept. 29 and will start Sept. 30.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on 60-day disabled list Sept. 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough