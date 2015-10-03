Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will soon be facing their biggest problem -- what to do about the number of key free agents who are hitting the open market.

After winning the American League East and advancing to the Championship Series last year, the Orioles let designated hitter Nelson Cruz, right fielder Nick Markakis and left-hander Andrew Miller leave via free agency. The moves proved wildly unpopular with fans, especially considering how the team performed this season.

The Orioles now will face a similar problem this winter. They have to make decisions on first baseman Chris Davis, catcher Matt Wieters, left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, set-up man Darren O‘Day and others -- and center fielder Adam Jones made it clear that he wants the team to open up and spend some money.

“I love playing with him,” Jones told The Baltimore Sun on Davis. “He plays a (heck) of a first base. To me, I think he’s probably the highest priority, but he’s earned himself a right to go and hear all 29 other others.”

For Jones, to come out and say that speaks volumes. He’d like to see the team make the moves that they’ve been slower to make in recent seasons.

Losing a whole bunch of key players for a second straight offseason would put the Orioles at a disadvantage -- especially if they try for bargain-basement replacement.

In today’s baseball world, money needs to be spent in some form to guarantee a better chance of success. It will be interesting to see what the Orioles do.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova 4-10, 4.89 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 10-8, 3.35 ERA); Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 5-3, 2.77 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez 12-10, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis was picked as the team’s Most Valuable Oriole (by the local media) for the second time in three years, beating out 3B Manny Machado. Davis now has 45 homers and 112 RBIs plus a .258 average, and the impending free-agent said he’d like to come back and said he was a bit upset that the team didn’t try to do some in-season negotiating on a new deal. But did more happen than Davis knows? “I‘m not sure that he’s aware of all the conversations that may have gone on, OK?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen may be making his final appearance as an Oriole when he starts the opener on Saturday. Chen also will be a free-agent, and many in the area feel he’ll go for bigger numbers to a different team, money the Orioles probably won’t want to pay.

--3B Manny Machado has three games left to reach his goal. Machado badly wants to play in all 162 games this season, kind of hoping to prove that he can make it through a season without any of the big injuries that ended his past two seasons. He’s been in all 159 so far in a break-out year.

--2B Jonathan Schoop’s status remains unclear. He suffered a hand contusion when hit by RHP Drew Hutchison in Thursday’s win over the Jays. The Orioles did not post a lineup for Friday’s rain-out so Schoop’s status remains up in the air.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, Manny, he was the difference-maker today on both sides of the ball.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on 3B Manny Machado after a win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-25. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 24 and returned to the lineup Sept. 27. He was held out Sept. 28 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1 due to some stiffness. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on 60-day disabled list Sept. 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Chris Davis

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough