Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manager Buck Showalter held Adam Jones out of the Baltimore Orioles’ starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins due to a rib issue, but the skipper is looking to have the center fielder back for Friday’s game with the Rays.

“Adam was a little sore in his rib area (Wednesday),” Showalter said. “He wants to play. He says he’s fine...but I just thought it would be smart to give him a day. I hope he’s back in the lineup tomorrow.”

Showalter also said this is not something that’s been bugging Jones for a while and that the center fielder really felt it on his last at-bat in Wednesday’s victory after striking out.

Keeping Jones out of the lineup changed the Baltimore batting order for the series finale. Rookie Rule 5 pick Joey Rickard, was moved to center field and into the lead-off spot and hit his first homer in the big leagues.

Rickard played well in left field in the first two contests, a position the Orioles had hoped to fill with the offseason signing of Hyun Soo Kim. However, Kim struggled badly in spring training, and the team wanted him to start the season with Triple-A Norfolk.

That’s where things got strange because Kim has a clause in his contract which states that if the Orioles want to send him to the minors, he must agree -- and he didn‘t. So Kim began the season with the Orioles watching Rickard take the spot meant for him.

Rickard had batted ninth the first two games while there was lots of talk that he will be the team’s lead-off hitter. Showalter said he did not want to put too much pressure on Rickard but the injury to Jones opened the door.

“He’s got the skills set,” Showalter said of Rickard. “Sometimes necessity lets you take a look at something that you might not have done that night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 0-1, 3.60 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones did not play in Thursday’s series finale with the Twins due to soreness in his rib area. Manager Buck Showalter said he hopes that Jones can return when the Rays come to town Friday and said that no tests had been scheduled for the five-time All-Star.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez settled down after a rough beginning Thursday. He gave up two runs on six hits in the first two innings plus two batters but then allowed only two more hits after that, going seven innings overall and getting the win in the 4-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out nine without a walk. The Orioles need this kind of effort from him consistently. “I think the first couple of innings, they were looking for the fastball right away,” Jimenez said. “They were hitting, and they came out swinging. But after that, we started throwing all kinds of breaking balls.”

--RHP Chris Tillman will make his second start of the season Friday against the Rays. Tillman pitched two perfect innings against the Twins on Monday in the season opener but was pulled after a rain delay.

--3B Manny Machado was moved back to the No. 3 spot in the order by manager Buck Showalter, and that paid off as he hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot off RHP Phil Hughes in the sixth. Machado spent much of last year as the team’s leadoff hitter but finished with 35 homers, one reason the Orioles spent offseason time looking for someone else to take the top spot.

--OF Joey Rickard is making a strong case to be the regular left fielder. He played in each of the first three games, the first two in left, and he hit his first major league homer Thursday. Rickard ended the series 5-for-11 overall -- not a bad start to a major league career. “It’s been surreal,” Rickard said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s been everything I imagined and more. I‘m having a lot of fun right now, and I hope to keep it going.”

--C Caleb Joseph probably won’t see as much playing time if C Matt Wieters is healthy again and back in the lineup. However, Joseph keeps finding ways to contribute, and he did so in Thursday’s game, throwing out two of three base-stealers, both of which hurt Twins’ rallies in Baltimore’s 4-2 win.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, who had Tommy John surgery three years ago and battled other injury issues that limited him significantly the past three seasons, made his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2012. Bundy, a former first-round pick, threw a scoreless eighth inning Thursday. The Orioles are going to be very cautious with him.

--LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) pitched one inning on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Thursday night. He threw 14 pitches and gave up one run. He could be back with the Orioles on April 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was crisp early on and wasn’t getting a return for it. His command was good and the split was there for him. He was good.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who limited the Twins to two runs (one earned) in seven innings Thursday during Baltimore’s 4-2 win.