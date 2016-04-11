Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- After a successful season-opening homestand where they went 5-0, the Baltimore Orioles travel to Boston with a huge burst of confidence and momentum.

Yovani Gallardo, Mike Wright and Ubaldo Jimenez are scheduled to pitch against the Red Sox. While Wright will make his season debut, Gallardo and Jimenez were dominant in their first starts of the season with each of them earning victories.

The Orioles (5-0) are off to their best start since 1970 with a powerful lineup that has delivered big hits in each game.

“You know, we’ve got to keep playing,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “It’s great. We’ve started off the year pretty good. We’re winning at home. We’ve just got to keep playing, don’t think about the outcome. It’s still early. You don’t win a championship in April, but you definitely do learn to play as a team. We’re going to continue to do that, hopefully.”

In the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, Baltimore slugged four home runs in a 6-1 victory. A postponement Saturday gave center fielder Adam Jones (sore ribs) and shortstop J.J. Hardy (calf) another day to get healthy. Hardy was able to play in the series finale against Tampa Bay but Jones was held out for the third straight game. Showalter said the team plans to stay patient with Jones returning to the lineup.

“Any time you are dealing with that area, it’s such an unknown,” Showalter said. “It’s so tough because you don’t want to test it all the time and never give it a chance (to heal). My experience is there’s no consistency with that. We all know what it is if you pull it all the way. They don’t really think at this point that it is an oblique. He’s got one little movement at the end that he feels it just a little bit. We’re trying to get that resolved. Talking to him and the trainers, that’s close, but I am not going to push it. It is a concern because one of our best players is not playing. But it’s close, we think.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the young season is outfielder Joey Rickard, who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft in the offseason. Rickard has provided a spark to the lineup and has started every game this season. Rickard has picked up eight hits in his 18 at-bats and has played solid defensively.

Baltimore could also get a boost to their bullpen this week with the return of left-hander Brian Matusz (back), who started the season on the DL. Matusz pitched well in rehab appearances for Double-A Bowie and provides another solid left-handed option out of the bullpen.

“Matusz is probably going to join us on Thursday, so we’ll see how that affects everybody,” Showalter said.

While the Orioles have gotten off to one of their best starts in franchise history, the challenge now will be to keep it going in their first road series of the season at Boston and Texas.

“Great base-running, playing good defense, our pitching staff is keeping us close (in) the games and we’re getting ahead,” Machado said. “So, those little things, every time you do little things early on, it will take you a long way.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-0

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP David Price, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) started April 10 at Double-A Bowie with a goal of pitching three-to-four innings with 45-to-60 pitches. He was supposed to pitch the previous day but the Baysox postponed their game because of inclement weather. If there are no setbacks, Gausman will start for Class A Frederick on April 15.

--CF Adam Jones (ribs) missed his third consecutive game. Jones opened the season with two hits in his first 10 at-bats with two RBIs. His return is uncertain. “You know that 10 days are as far as you can back-date something,” Showalter said about potentially placing Jones on the DL. “On the 11th day, he comes in and says he’s good, I am fine with that too. How long has it been, about four? Five? So, he’s worth waiting on.”

--LHP Brian Matusz (back) did not have any setbacks in his rehab assignments at Double-A Bowie, allowing one run with three strikeouts in two innings. Matusz was eligible to come off the DL on April 10, but manager Buck Showalter wants him to throw in at least one more minor league game before activating him. Matusz is expected to pitch at Bowie again on April 11 and possibly rejoin the Orioles by April 14, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--LF Hyun Soo Kim made his Orioles debut April 10 against the Rays. Kim struggled throughout spring training, batting just .178. The Orioles preferred to send Kim to Triple-A Norfolk to get some at-bats, but he was able to use a clause in his contract to remain on the big league club. As a result, he received a mixed response from the crowd at Camden Yards when he was introduced for the first time Opening Day. Kim responded with two hits against the Rays. “Going back to Opening Day, there was a slight booing for me,” Kim said. “So that was slightly in my mind. All I thought about going into the game was try not to get booed anymore. So I basically can perform throughout. But then that ovation basically helped me get relief from it. It was a good start for me.”

--CF Joey Rickard, who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft in the offseason, continued to be a force and made his fifth straight start. He moved to center field from left against the Rays with Adam Jones out with soreness in his ribs. Rickard went 1-for-3 and is batting .444 on the season.

--RHP Mike Wright missed his season debut April 9 against Tampa Bay because the game was postponed. Wright had warmed up prior to the game so manager Buck Showalter decided to keep Vance Worley as the regularly scheduled starter the following day. Wright will now start April 12 against Boston. “Don’t want to let Mike sit around too long,” Showalter said. “Give him a chance to clear a little bit and get back out there Tuesday.” After a solid spring training, he earned the No. 4 spot in the rotation to open the season. Wright made nine starts for Baltimore last season, going 3-5 with a 6.04 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 18 walks.

--RHP Vance Worley made his Orioles debut April 10 against the Rays with RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) still on the DL. He allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over just 4 2/3 innings. Worley pitched in 23 games (eight starts) for the Pirates last season, going 4-6 with a 4.02 ERA. He also struck out 49 and walked just 21. “He presented himself well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s an option as a starter. I just feel good to get through the homestand and get everybody on the field and everybody on the mound and get their motor started.”

--SS J.J. Hardy (calf) was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games. He did not show any lingering effects from the injury. Hardy went 0-for-3 and is batting .167 on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know, we’ve got to keep playing. It’s great. We’ve started off the year pretty good. We’re winning at home. We’ve just got to keep playing, don’t think about the outcome. It’s still early. You don’t win a championship in April, but you definitely do learn to play as a team. We’re going to continue to do that, hopefully.” -- SS Manny Machado, who went 4-for-4, including his third homer in Baltimore’s win over the Rays Sunday. The 5-0 Orioles are off to their best start since 1970.

