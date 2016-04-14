Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Fact: The Baltimore Orioles weren’t going to go 162-0 this season.

The undefeated start, the franchise’s best since the St. Louis Browns went 9-0 in 1944, ended at seven straight games with a 4-2 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Now, the 7-1 Orioles visit the Texas Rangers for four games starting on Thursday night.

”It was fun,“ Wednesday losing pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez said of the Orioles’ 7-0 start. ”You are always trying to start the right way. And that was a fun way to start the season.

“You are never thinking in spring training, ‘Oh, you are going to win the first seven games of the season.’ You never know because it’s really tough. But it really got us in the right place, the right mood.”

Said manager Buck Showalter: ”I‘m proud, we won the series. We won two out of three in the American League East on the road against a team we all know is going to be pretty good this year. We’re real proud of that.

“Now we move on. We got to play four games (in Texas).”

Right-hander Chris Tillman, 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts this season, faces the Rangers in Arlington in the opener Thursday. His first start was limited to two innings because of a lengthy rain delay. Tillman is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against Texas.

Tillman will oppose Cole Hamels (2-0, 2.08 ERA). The Rangers left-hander is 1-2 with a 4.29 in three starts vs. Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez worked five innings, allowed four runs and suffered the loss to the Red Sox in Boston on Monday night. The loss dropped him to 2-5 lifetime against the Red Sox, 1-3 at Fenway Park.

--OF Joey Rickard, the first Baltimore player to start his career with a seven-game hitting streak since the Orioles were the St. Louis Browns in 1948, went 0-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday night’s loss. He was just 2-for-13 in the three-game series in Boston but is still hitting .323 in his first eight major league games and he’s one of three players in franchise history to reach base in his first eight big league games.

--3B Manny Machado had three more hits on Wednesday night and finished the game batting .441. He did make a baserunning mistake by trying to steal third with Chris Davis up and the Orioles down two runs in the sixth inning

--RHP Tyler Wilson, who replaced Jimenez to start the sixth inning, threw three scoreless innings at the Red Sox -- matching the three scoreless he threw on opening day.

--CF Adam Jones, who hasn’t started since last Wednesday because of discomfort in his rib area, had a productive pregame workout and the hope is he can start Thursday night.

--1B Chris Davis, who won Monday’s series opener with a three-run homer in the ninth inning, drilled a two-run homer on a 3-0 pitch from Joe Kelly to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead they failed to hold on Wednesday. He has four homers in the first eight games of the season.

--RHP Chris Tillman, 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts (just seven innings) this season, faces the Rangers in Arlington in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday night. He is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun. You are always trying to start the right way. And that was a fun way to start the season. You are never thinking in spring training, oh you are going to win the first seven games of the season. You never know because it’s really tough. But it really got us in the right place, the right mood.” -- RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, after the Orioles suffered their first loss in eight games Wednesday.

