Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are facing some potentially difficult decisions with their roster as a pair of key pitchers are almost ready to rejoin the club.

The Orioles rotation could get a boost with the return of right-hander Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis), who will likely join the team Monday for a three-game series in Tampa Bay after another effective rehab start.

“He’s got a chance to pitch for us in his next outing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) could be activated even sooner, possibly Saturday in Kansas City. This would add another left-handed option out of the bullpen.

As a result, Baltimore will have to create room by sending two other pitchers to the minors. While the most likely candidates could be relievers Tyler Wilson, T.J. McFarland or Mychal Givens because they each have minor league options, the Orioles could go a different route.

“Those aren’t fun conversations,” Showalter said. “They know what’s coming. They know. But you don’t want to send somebody out just because they have an option. Sometimes, that’s the tie-breaker if it’s 50-50. I understand that. I think everybody does.”

Even though the starters for the Orioles have been effective with keeping opponents from having a huge inning, they have struggled to go deep into games. On Thursday against Toronto, Chris Tillman overcame a 38-pitch first inning and went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

“We’re going to keep making depth a priority,” Showalter said.

Ubaldo Jimenez is the only starter to have pitched at least seven innings so far this season. Yovani Gallardo and Mike Wright are scheduled to pitch in the next series against Kansas City. Showalter has not named a third starter for that series. Gallardo has gone six innings and five five innings twice in his three starts. Wright went five and six innings in his pair of outings.

So far, though, Baltimore’s bullpen has picked up the starters. The Orioles entered series finale against Toronto ranked second in the American League and third in the majors with a 2.06 ERA (11 earned runs over 48 innings pitched). Those relievers are holding batters to a .220 average.

“There are so many times guys lose concentration when they give up a run and it turns into two, three four runs,” Showalter said. “Those are sometimes the most challenging outs to get after you may have given up one to tie the game up. But can you keep us from going to get another reliever or another guy up. When a guy comes in, he does his job that one inning. It makes everybody better.”

The Orioles just need to make sure they can maintain that success as the roster changes loom. It would help if the rotation can start eating more innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 1-0, 5.63 ERA) at Kansas City (RHP Chris Young, 0-3, 7.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) could rejoin the Orioles on Saturday in Kansas City after a successful rehab. Matusz was dominant in last minor league outing for Class A Frederick on Tuesday, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts over four scoreless innings. He will not pitch until he rejoins the major league club. “It looks like Matusz Saturday in Kansas City,” Showalter said. “It could be Friday if we wanted to push it. We’re thinking Saturday.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) did not have any setbacks in his rehab assignment. In his final rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk, Gausman allowed three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. His threw 63 of his 91 pitches for strikes. As a result, manager Buck Showalter alluded that Gausman join likely the major league rotation Monday for a three-game series in Tampa Bay. “We’ll see how he feels,” Showalter said.

--OF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) was able to get nine at-bats at extended spring training on Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said Paredes will join the major league club Monday in Tampa Bay to work out with the team. Paredes then will head out for a rehab assignment with one of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates. “The idea was for him to get 20 at-bats down there, and that should be done by Sunday,” Showalter said.

--RHP Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013 and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, has not had any setbacks while rehabbing a groin strain. Manager Buck Showalter, however, did not disclose when or if Harvey would begin pitching in an extended spring training.

--RHP Chris Tillman’s struggles against Toronto plagued him again early with a 38-pitch first inning Thursday. He eventually settled down, lasted six innings and kept the Orioles in position to win the game. Tillman allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Entering Thursday’s game, Tillman was 4-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 20 outings against the Blue Jays.

--C Matt Wieters was ejected in the fifth inning Thursday against Toronto by plate umpire Dan Bellino. Wieters argued that he checked his swing on a called third strike. Manager Buck Showalter also argued but was not tossed. Wieters went 1-for-3 and is batting .270. It was Wieters’ second career ejection. The first also came against Toronto in 2012. “I said some things I probably shouldn’t have,” he said. “Temper got the best of me and boiled over.”

--1B Chris Davis had a career-high four walks against Toronto on Thursday night. The Blue Jays pitchers decided to try their luck with DH Mark Trumbo, who went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. Davis entered the game fifth in the American League with 11 walks, but he leapfrogged to the lead with Toronto’s Jose Bautista, who also took a walk Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time I throw a pitch, I have the same mentality. I‘m trying to make a good quality pitch. I’ve struggled in the first inning throughout my career, I think.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, who gave up two first-inning runs Thursday in Baltimore’s 3-2 win over Toronto.