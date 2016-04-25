Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baltimore Orioles rookie right-hander Tyler Wilson turned in a winning performance in his initial start of the season Saturday against the defending World Series champion Royals and will remain in the Orioles rotation.

Manager Buck Showalter confirmed Wilson would start Thursday against the White Sox at Camden Yards.

“As opposed to who? I was thinking about that,” Showalter answered on whether Wilson would remain in the rotation. “He’s been pitching pretty well. I’ve been wanting to give him a start all along.”

Veteran Yovani Gallardo went on the disabled list Saturday with a shoulder injury. Kevin Gausman will come off the disabled list Monday and start against the Rays.

“I don’t know what my role will be,” Wilson said after his start Friday. “I’ll just be ready for when that opportunity does come. I‘m sure we will have that conversation at a later date. You hate to see a guy go down like that, especially a guy like Yo, who is a very important guy for us, and we’re going to need him down the stretch. Hopefully this is just a minor thing and he’ll be ready to go quickly.”

Wilson, who was restricted to 70 pitches against the Royals, now knows it was more than a spot start and he will remain in the rotation.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 4-7, 4.25 ERA in 2015) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 0-4, 7.32 ERA)

--SS J.J. Hardy, who had started 12 straight games and 15 of the first 16, did not play Sunday, although he was 4-for-8 off Royals starter, RHP Yordano Ventura. Manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give Hardy a day off before the Orioles open a series at Tampa Bay, where the artificial turf can be a wear and tear on a player’s legs.

--INF Manny Machado moved from third base to shortstop, his second start of the season at that position. He went 0-for-3, striking out twice, to snap his 16-game hitting streak. That was the longest hitting streak by an Oriole to start the season since Davey Johnson hit in the first 17 games in 1971.

--RHP Kevin Gausman will make his debut Monday, starting at Tampa Bay. He has been on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. “It’s good to have Gausman back,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s still early, April 24. I know he’s looking forward to it.”

--INF-OF Ryan Flaherty, who had not played since April 12 at Boston, started at third base for the first time. His only other start this season was in left field. Flaherty homered at five different positions last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good pitchers are people that you know what they are going to do and they still do it. That’s a tribute to his stuff. We just didn’t do much offensively. We had a couple of infield hits and a couple of others and that’s it. We didn’t hit many balls hard.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who allowed three hits over seven innings in a 6-1 win over Baltimore Sunday.

