Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles return to Camden Yards to face the hot Chicago White Sox, winners of six consecutive games, in a four-game series from Thursday to Sunday.

The Orioles offense struggled in the first two contests of their series against the Rays at Tropicana Field, before breaking out with three runs Wednesday. After starting 7-0, Baltimore is 12-8, and the Orioles have dropped three of their past four series.

Chicago shouldn’t offer much relief. The White Sox haven’t lost consecutive games since dropping three straight from April 16-18 against the Rays.

“I know they’re doing well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s to be expected. They’ve got a good pitching staff. ... Good bullpen. Once again, a good challenge. They’re a good team.”

Baltimore will become comfortable at home. The series against the White Sox begins a 10-day homestand for the Orioles, who went 2-4 on their most recent road swing.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-3, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 1-0, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Joey Rickard had a 2-for-22 slump and a 16-game homerless drought before launching a three-run home run in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. It marked his first career game with more than one RBI, and he’s the first rookie leadoff hitter in the majors with two home runs this season.

--3B Manny Machado entered the series against the Rays with an American League-high .380 batting average, but he went 0-for-12 against Tampa Bay. He has gone hitless in four series of three or more games in his career.

--DH Mark Trumbo went 0-for-3 against the Rays on Wednesday, snapping an 11-game hitting streak. It was one short of his career high.

--INF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) is 1-for-7 with seven strikeouts since starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great feeling. Just given the fact that our pitching’s been doing what they’ve been doing, it’s good to finally put a couple runs on them and give them the lead.” -- RF Joey Rickard, of his three-run home run Wednesday that gave Baltimore a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

==