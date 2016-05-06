Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Rookie outfielder Joey Rickard cooled off following a very hot start, but Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter remains very happy with how the Rule 5 pick is faring overall.

Rickard, who did not start the series finale against the New York Yankees on Thursday, has a solid .269 average, batting mostly in the leadoff spot and playing left and right field.

He is giving the Baltimore lineup a boost and helping the team get off to a good start this year.

The Orioles picked him from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Rule 5 draft in the winter, looking for outfield depth, but Rickard hit .397 in spring training to win a starting outfield spot.

Despite his offense slowing a bit in recent games, Rickard has two homers and seven RBIs.

“Joey’s been good,” Showalter said. “He’s living the American dream. He’s fine. We’re real proud of him.”

Rickard, 24, shows both patience and aggressiveness at the plate -- and he doesn’t change his approach.

“When he’s still taking that walk late in the (Wednesday) game, down 7-0, that’s what I want to continue to see,” Showalter said. “He’ll make the adjustments. He’s too athletic and too smart not to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-3, 5.20 ERA) vs. Athletics (LHP Rich Hill, 3-3, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman continues to show the kind of form the Orioles have been waiting for since picking him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He threw eight shutout innings in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Yankees and has a 1.42 ERA through his first three starts after missing the first few weeks on the disabled list. “He really pitched tonight,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--LHP Zach Britton returned after being out since Saturday with a jammed left ankle. He came on in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and went 1 1/3 innings to get the victory in relief. Britton struggled at first but found his control in the 10th inning. “Command was a little bit everywhere, but I had almost a week off, I think, so just tried to find a way,” Britton said.

--C Matt Wieters continued to figure out Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka better than anyone else. Wieters went 2-for-3 versus Tanaka in Thursday’s series finale and is 5-for-11 versus the New York starter, the top Oriole versus the right-hander.

--2B Jonathan Schoop is slowly trying to come out of an early-season slump. He stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 effort Thursday. His second hit sparked the game-winning rally in the 10th inning, and his average has climbed to .237.

--LF Hyun Soo Kim isn’t getting many chances but keeps finding a way help the Baltimore offense when he does. His infield single -- a high bouncer to the first-base side of the mound -- let him reach base and start the game-winning rally in the 10th. He has hits in six of the seven games he’s played and has a .556 average.

--DH Pedro Alvarez still has not showed the kind of offense the Orioles expected when signing him in the off-season. Alvarez, though, has been coming up with more hits lately and his sacrifice fly in the 10th gave the Orioles the 1-0 victory Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think obviously my confidence is growing. I just feel a lot more confident at this level. Some guys get to the big leagues and already are comfortable. This is the first year I’ve really felt I know what I‘m doing.” --RHP Kevin Gausman.

==