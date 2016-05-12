Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- By almost every measure, the start to Adam Jones’ season has been a massive disappointment.

A five-time All-Star, including trips to the Midsummer Classic in each of the last four years, Jones entered the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins hitting just .200 with one homer and nine RBIs.

A rainout on Monday allowed Jones some extra time to clear his head by taking extra swings in the batting cage. Long after teammates had left the ballpark Monday to head back to the hotel, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he heard a loud banging coming from the area of the indoor hitting cage.

It was Jones, putting in extra work to try to figure something out to get his season started.

“He doesn’t like to be (struggling),” Showalter said. “He wants to be as good as he’s capable of. He’s got a great way of not taking himself too seriously but you know it’s kind of been grinding on him. You know he cares.”

The early returns have been positive.

Jones hit a long solo home run in the fifth inning on Tuesday, then drilled a two-run single to break a tie game in the top half of the ninth inning.

The 2-for-5 night at the plate raised his average 10 points, and doubled his homers, and his three RBIs were one-third of his previous season total.

He added four more hits, including a two-run homer, in a 9-2 win over the Twins in the series finale on Wednesday. His gaudy numbers in two games at Target Field: 6-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs.

Jones said he is trying to focus instead on the positive. The Orioles have had at least a share of first place in the American League East for all but four games this season, and their 7-0 start to the year was the best in franchise history.

The Orioles have been able to accomplish all of that with little help from Jones and struggling Chris Davis, who despite his eight homers, also entered the series against the Twins hitting .200.

“We’ve been playing good baseball as a team. As long as we keep winning, it doesn’t really matter how it goes as long as the team wins,” Jones said. “That’s the main objective, the main goal. I‘m a team guy, I‘m not an ‘I, I, I’ person. I‘m just for the team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-12

STREAK: Won 4

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-4, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--CF Adam Jones went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, his third of the season and second of the series, in the ninth inning. Jones, who entered the series with one homer and nine RBIs in 26 games, went 6-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs in two games against the Twins.

--1B Chris Davis entered the series against the Twins in a slump but got going in a big way at Target Field. He added four hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his ninth of the season. He also had an RBI double that came inches short of a home run later in the game. Davis raised his batting average 42 points to .242in the two games against the Twins.

--RHP Tyler Wilson got the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. The win was Wilson’s second, and he lowered his ERA to 2.98. The seven innings were a season-best. “I felt like with Tyler, he’s gonna pitch to contact a lot,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The thing about Tyler is he knows who he is and he knows who he isn‘t. He’s not gonna get out of that and that’s why catchers like catching him and people like playing defense behind him. He attacks and he never has a non-competitive moment on the mound.”

--DH Mark Trumbo went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs on Wednesday. Trumbo now leads the Orioles with 11 this season, one ahead of Manny Machado. Trumbo has reached base in 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. It was also his third multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get a little ‘oooh and ahhh’ out of Manny... that’s a lot of frustration out in one swing. That was a lot of pent up, I can tell you that.” - Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Adam Jones’ solo home run on Tuesday that travelled 454 feet.