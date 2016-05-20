Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The song “It Never Rains in Southern California” was first released Oct. 21, 1972, one year and four days after the Baltimore Orioles lost Game 7 in the World Series to Pittsburgh.

Baltimore certainly hopes that title rings true as it begins a series on Friday in Los Angeles against the Angels. The Orioles, who ended their homestand Thursday afternoon with a 7-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners, have been rained out four times so far this year.

It was a rainy and damp Tuesday and Wednesday as the Orioles began their three-game series with Seattle, which is also no stranger to precipitation in the Pacific Northwest. But Thursday was played with no hint of rain in Baltimore.

The road trip includes games in three different time zones for the Orioles, who will also play in Houston and Cleveland before coming home May 30 to face the Boston Red Sox.

“You would rather stay out there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Everyone has a tale of woe. It isn’t like we are going out there on a school bus.”

It will be the first of a rare three West Coast road trips for the Orioles this year. Baltimore begins a series in San Diego on June 28 and continues to Seattle and Los Angeles (Dodgers).

Then in August, the Orioles have a trip to Chicago, Oakland and San Francisco.

On Friday, the Angels are slated to start lefty Hector Santiago, who is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.42 this year. The Orioles have three players who have homers off Santiago: Chris Davis, Nolan Reimold and Adam Jones.

The Orioles had a three-city road trip last August to Oakland, Los Angeles and Seattle and were 3-6 overall on the tour. On that west coast swing, Baltimore went 1-2 against all three teams.

“Tough places,” Showalter said of the three-city trip this month. “We get on the plane (now) and fly six hours.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-3, 5.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy will continue his rehab process in Florida, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. Showalter is not sure whether Hardy will go on a minor league rehab assignment or get at-bats while in Sarasota at the Orioles spring training complex. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3 with a left foot fracture. Hardy is hitting .244 in 22 games.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo threw from 120 feet Thursday for the second straight day, according to manager Buck Showalter, and hopes to throw off the mound Sunday when the Orioles are in Los Angeles. Gallardo went on the 15-day disabled list April 23 with right shoulder bicep tendinitis. He is 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts.

--RHP Tyler Wilson went six innings and gave up six hits and five runs Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Seattle. He was undone by a three-run homer in the sixth by Adam Lind. “His command wasn’t what he is capable of,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--SS Manny Machado started his 201st consecutive game Thursday. He was 1-for-3 with a double and is hitting .319. He continues to play strong defense at shortstop with J.J. Hardy is on the disabled list.

--RHP Mike Wright, a product of East Carolina, is slated to start Friday in Anaheim, Calif., against the Angels. Manager Buck Showalter said Wright would have been available for long relief if Tyler Wilson had faltered early Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Wright is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA in seven games (six starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough places. We get on the plane (now) and fly six hours.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on Baltimore’s road trip against the Los Angeles Angels, Houston and Cleveland, after Thursday’s 7-2 loss to Seattle.