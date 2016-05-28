Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given the ignominy of the record they set during their three-game series at Minute Maid Park, the Baltimore Orioles couldn’t be blamed for wanting to leave hastily.

Blitzed by Houston pitching from the start of the series Tuesday night through its conclusion Thursday, the Orioles set a major league record for strikeouts in a three-game series with 52. Houston won all three games, though only by a total of four runs.

Late last month, Washington pitchers recorded 47 strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins, a figure bloated by Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark and his career-high, 15-strikeout performance and a 16-inning game that followed in which the Nationals recorded 20 strikeouts.

The Orioles struck out 19 times in a 13-inning loss Tuesday before adding 18 strikeouts in just nine innings Wednesday. And even with Astros right-hander Lance McCullers struggling with his fastball command Thursday, the Orioles managed just one hit against him while striking out 10 times in his five innings. Three Astros relievers bumped the overall total to 15 for the game.

“W’s or L’s is why we take the field every night, and how you get to them one way or the other may not look aesthetically pleasing; it’s about do you score more runs than the other team after nine innings,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “When you do something that’s a break from the norm, then it gets a lot of attention.”

There was plenty of whiffing to go around. Chris Davis struck out eight times during the series, while Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo punched out seven times apiece. Pedro Alvarez fanned six times without starting the finale.

The Orioles aren’t a particularly egregious strikeout team, as four American League clubs (including the Astros) owned a higher strikeout rate entering play Thursday. But when things went south with their swings and misses this series, it facilitated their collective desire to try their luck in Cleveland this weekend.

“This hasn’t been fun,” Jones said. “I look up there and see that we set the record for strikeouts in a three-game series. Let’s get the hell out of Houston.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-19

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-3, 4.97 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 3-2, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Mark Trumbo hit his 14th home run of the season in the second inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers. He entered Thursday tied for third in the American League in homers and his current total is tied for fourth in franchise history in the first 45 games of a season with Ken Williams (1922), Nelson Cruz (2014) and Adam Jones (2012).

--SS Manny Machado walked three times, matching his career high last accomplished on July 17, 2015 at Detroit. Including two intentional walks on Wednesday night, Machado has reached base on balls five times in two games, the most he has compiled in such a span in his career.

--LHP Ashur Tolliver made his major league debut in the sixth inning after having his contract selected by the Orioles on Tuesday. Tolliver struck out three batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings, becoming the 15th Baltimore reliever to strike out three batters in his major league debut.

--LF Hyun Soo Kim made the most of his consecutive starts, going 2-for-4 with a run scored after finishing 3-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday night. Prior to Wednesday, Kim last played on May 18 and has now hit safely in nine of 14 games this season.

