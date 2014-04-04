Preview: Orioles at Tigers

Ian Kinsler is paying immediate dividends for the Detroit Tigers but the bullpen is still an area of concern. The Tigers will try to overcome that issue once again when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game set on Friday. Joe Nathan was brought in to secure the closer spot that proved to be an issue the last few postseasons and blew his first save opportunity on Wednesday before Kinsler came through with the game-winning hit in the 10th.

The Orioles had their own scoring issues in a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox, totaling seven runs while dropping two of the three contests. Baltimore signed Nelson Cruz in the offseason to boost that offense and the veteran slugger belted a home run in each of the first two games but showed off one of the weakness of his game when a poor jump on a fly ball in left field allowed the Red Sox to score a run in Thursday’s 4-3 setback. The Tigers totaled six runs in their first two games before Thursday’s series finale against Kansas City was postponed.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (2013: 11-8, 3.78 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2013: 14-8, 2.57)

Gonzalez spent most of his first full season in the Baltimore rotation last season and closed strong by not allowing more than three runs in any of his five September outings. The Mexico native had one of his worst starts of the season against Detroit on May 31, allowing five runs on seven hits in six innings before the Tigers’ bullpen issues took him off the hook. Miguel Cabrera belted a two-run homer off Gonzalez in that game.

Sanchez led the American League in ERA last season but was overshadowed within his own rotation by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The Venezuela native had some shoulder trouble in spring training but is ready to go after making it through a simulated game on Sunday. Sanchez did not face Baltimore last season and does not have much of a track record against the Orioles hitters, though both Nelson Cruz and Matt Wieters have homered off the veteran in the past.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera, the two-time reigning MVP, is off to a 1-for-7 start after signing an eight-year extension.

2. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is still looking for his first home run after leading the majors last season.

3. Detroit SS Alex Gonzalez, who was traded from Baltimore in spring training, is 3-for-8 with a pair of RBIs.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Orioles 5