Preview: Orioles at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers traded for David Price at the deadline so that the former Cy Young Award winner could pitch meaningful games for the team in the postseason. It won’t get any more meaningful than Sunday, when the Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the American League Division Series needing a win to stay alive. Detroit is hoping for some length from the left-hander so it can avoid using a bullpen that has been a disaster in the first two games.

The Tigers have allowed a total of 12 runs in the eighth inning in the series, with setup men Joba Chamberlain and Joakim Soria combining to surrender nine while recording only four outs. The bullpen breakdowns have obscured great efforts from Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez, who have combined for seven RBIs to pace Detroit’s offense. The Orioles are getting more balanced production from their offense, and pinch-hitter Delmon Young delivered a go-ahead, three-run double in Friday’s 7-6 victory to give the AL East champions a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (10-9, 3.23 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (15-12, 3.26)

Gonzalez allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight starts to lock up a spot in the postseason rotation, breezing through five scoreless frames in his final regular-season turn. The 30-year-old Mexican did not yield a run in three of his last five starts but completed seven innings in only one of those turns. Gonzalez faced Detroit twice early in the regular season and was ripped for a total of nine runs – eight earned – and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Price pitched Detroit to the AL Central title by striking out eight over 7 1/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota on Sunday. The Vanderbilt product was up-and-down over the last five weeks of the season, allowing five or more runs in three of his final seven outings. Price is 1-4 with a 5.06 ERA in his postseason career and was lit up for seven runs in as many innings in the ALDS as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles have not won a postseason series since beating the Seattle Mariners in the 1997 ALDS.

2. Tigers CF Rajai Davis (abdomen) left Game 2 in the fourth inning and is day-to-day.

3. Baltimore DH Nelson Cruz is 4-for-8 in the series and batting .400 in eight career postseason games against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Orioles 3