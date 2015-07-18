Preview: Orioles at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers wiped away a poor end to the first half by showing off the formula for winning without Miguel Cabrera. The Tigers will try to make it back-to-back wins to open the second half when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Detroit limped into the break with losses in three straight but got things right on Friday, when Anibal Sanchez turned in six strong innings while Victor Martinez, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias each homered in a 7-3 win. Iglesias, who wowed the crowd at the All-Star Game on Tuesday with his defensive prowess, bashed a three-run shot to raise his season total to 18 RBIs. The Orioles were hoping to erase their own bad memories from before the break but instead lost their third straight game and 11th in the last 14 to drop a game under .500 (44-45). Baltimore will have a tough time breaking out of the slump against All-Star David Price, who opposes Orioles righty Chris Tillman on Saturday.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (6-7, 5.40 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (9-2, 2.38)

Tillman turned in a quality start against Washington on July 10, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings without factoring in the decision. The 27-year-old, who has surrendered four runs in 17 2/3 innings over his last three turns, went five innings against Detroit in the American League Division Series last October and scattered two runs to earn the win. Tillman is 3-0 with a 3.58 ERA in six regular-season starts against the Tigers.

Price allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts and closed his first half by holding Minnesota without an earned run in eight innings on July 9. The free agent to-be struck out a pair in a perfect inning for the AL All-Star team on Tuesday. Price suffered a loss against Baltimore in the ALDS last October despite yielding only two runs and five hits in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Victor Martinez homered in three of his last four games.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 4-for-9 with a pair of home runs in his last two games.

3. Detroit CF Anthony Gose has hit safely in each of his last 11 starts.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Orioles 2