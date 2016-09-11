Preview: Orioles at Tigers

Justin Verlander has been immense in the second half of the season and will try to keep the Detroit Tigers from dropping back-to-back series when he takes the mound Sunday for the rubber match of a three-game set versus the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers are one game behind the Orioles for the second wild-card following Saturday's 11-3 loss.

Verlander has turned in a quality start in all 11 of his outings since the All-Star break, compiling a 6-1 record with a 2.09 ERA in that span. The 2011 Cy Young Award winner will have to be sharp to slow Baltimore power-hitting lineup, which pounded four homers Saturday - two by catcher Matt Wieters - to boost its major league-leading total to 224. Chris Tillman returns from the disabled list to make his first start in three weeks for the Orioles, who are two games behind first-place Boston in the American League East. "I'm sure there will be (rust), but that's what we've been working on with bullpens," said Tillman, who owns a career 5-0 record against Detroit.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (15-5, 3.76 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (14-7, 3.28)

Tillman went on the disabled list after lasting two innings in an ugly performance versus Houston on Aug. 20, giving up six runs on six hits and walking five batters in two innings. Until the injury, he appeared to be a shoo-in to eclipse his previous career high of 16 wins set in 2013. Tillman extended his domination against the Tigers on May 13, tossing seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball while striking out seven.

Verlander has to settle for his second straight no-decision despite another superb outing, matching his season high with 11 strikeouts and limiting the Chicago White Sox to two runs on eight hits over seven innings. The six-time All-Star came out on the short end of the stirring duel with Tillman in May, falling to 9-4 against Baltimore after allowing one run on four hits. Recent acquisition Michael Bourn is 13-for-35 versus Verlander.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis, playing with a sore hand, has gone deep in three of his last four games and is four shy of his third 40-homer season.

2. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez has hit safely in 31 of his last 35 games.

3. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 5-for-7 with a homer in the series.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Orioles 4