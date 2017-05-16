Preview: Orioles at Tigers

The Baltimore Orioles followed up a six-game winning streak by losing four in a row and will try to snap out of the skid when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Orioles dropped six of their last seven on the road and have not won a series away from Camden Yards since taking two of three at Cincinnati from April 18-20.

The Kansas City Royals owned the worst record in the American League and were last in the majors in runs scored entering last weekend but somehow managed to secure three straight one-run wins over Baltimore in a three-game sweep as the Orioles could not find their offense in the first two games and watched the pitching staff let them down in Sunday's 9-8 setback. Baltimore could use more production from star third baseman Manny Machado, who is 4-for-26 over the last six games. Machado will get his first career look at Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd, who goes up against Baltimore left-hander Wade Miley. Detroit could use some offense after totaling five runs in its last three games and is returning home following a 4-5 road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2-3, 3.89)

Miley struggles to work deep in games and issued a total of 15 walks in 17 2/3 innings over his last four outings. The Louisiana native was pulled from a May 5 outing against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning after taking a pair of come-backers off the arm but showed no signs of a lingering injury while going five innings at Washington and allowing two runs on Wednesday. Miley is making only his second career start against the Tigers and served up five runs in six frames in his first chance.

Boyd suffered back-to-back losses to Cleveland and Arizona in his last two outings while allowing a total of seven runs - six earned - and 13 hits in 13 2/3 innings. The Oregon State product is winless in his last four turns despite yielding three earned runs or fewer in each turn. Boyd is making his first career start against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones (hip) sat out Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 2-for-20 with a pair of singles and seven strikeouts in his last five games.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis homered in each of the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Orioles 3