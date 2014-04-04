(Updated: DELETES “fighting through a seven-pitch at-bat before” in graph 5)

Tigers 10, Orioles 4: Rajai Davis belted a three-run homer and scored twice to lead a 17-hit attack as Detroit pounded visiting Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Torii Hunter added a solo blast and Miguel Cabrera enjoyed his first multi-hit game of the young season by going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers. Anibal Sanchez was held to four innings due in part to a rain delay and Drew Smyly (1-0) worked three scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief for undefeated Detroit.

Chris Davis doubled in two runs for the Orioles, who have dropped three in a row since a season-opening win. Miguel Gonzalez (0-1) was pounded for seven runs on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings in his first start for Baltimore.

The Orioles jumped on top when Davis ripped a 0-2 changeup from Sanchez down the right-field line to plate a pair in the first inning. The Tigers got those runs back and took the lead for good in the second inning, getting RBIs from Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler to tie it before Davis crossed with the go-ahead run on Gonzalez’s wild pitch.

The game was halted 34 minutes in the fourth inning due to rain and Davis wasted little time extending the lead out of the break by lifting Gonzalez’s changeup over the wall in left. Hunter followed with his solo blast to left-center to make it a 7-2 cushion and Cabrera singled in a run in the sixth before putting the game out of reach with his first home run of the campaign - a two-run shot off Ryan Webb in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: RHP Joba Chamberlain made his debut for the Tigers in the ninth and surrendered two runs on four hits. … Detroit manager Brad Ausmus lost a challenge in the fifth when Baltimore 2B Steve Lombardozzi was ruled safe and the call was confirmed, dropping Ausmus to 2-for-3 on challenges. … Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (back spasms) was held out of the game and Ryan Flaherty got the start at short.