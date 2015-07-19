Orioles 3, Tigers 0

DETROIT -- Chris Tillman tossed eight scoreless innings, retiring the last 23 batters he faced, and All-Star Manny Machado homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park.

Tillman (7-7) gave up a leadoff single to second baseman Ian Kinsler and a one-out walk to designated hitter Victor Martinez, then did not allow another runner.

Tillman also struck out a season high of eight batters, falling one shy of his career high. He is now 4-0 in his career against Detroit (45-45) and 6-0 in his last eight outings against American League Central teams.

Machado’s one-out blast in the third inning was all the support he needed. Catcher Caleb Joseph’s two-out, two-run single in the ninth off Bruce Rondon extended the lead and Zach Britton came on to record his 24th save for Baltimore (45-45).

Tigers ace David Price (9-3) equaled his season high with 12 strikeouts. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits.

Once Tillman got out of the first-and-third jam in the first inning, he was on cruise control. He induced right fielder J.D. Martinez to pop out and third baseman Nick Castellanos to fly out, ending that threat.

The Tigers didn’t get another runner the rest of the way. Tillman struck out both Martinezes in the seventh to reach his season high.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a leaping grab to snare catcher James McCann’s one-out liner in the eighth.

Aside from Machado’s solo shot, Price was overpowering. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and two in each of the first, third and sixth frames. Designated hitter Matt Wieters was victimized three times.

Machado clubbed his first homer since participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday, a smash down the left-field line that broke the scoreless tie in the third. His career-high 20 homers are the most by an Orioles third baseman since Mark Reynolds hit 24 four seasons ago.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman will return to the rotation against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter said. Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk during the All-Star break and pitched six innings for the Tides on Friday, allowing two runs and striking out eight. ... Tigers 1B Marc Krauss, who was placed on the paternity list before the series, will return to the club on Sunday. ... Detroit was just 23-23 at home despite hitting an American League-best .290 in those games. ... The Orioles entered the game 40-0 when leading after eight innings and 0-40 when trailing after eight. ... Baltimore’s 39 errors were the fewest in the American League and second fewest in the majors behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (36). ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who is still seeking his first victory of the season, will make his sixth start of the season on Sunday. The Orioles will counter with RHP Miguel Gonzalez.