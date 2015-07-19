Schoop’s homer powers Orioles over Tigers

DETROIT -- The most upbeat player in the Baltimore Orioles’ clubhouse gave everyone a reason to smile on Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Schoop’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run fourth and the Orioles rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The home run was the second baseman’s sixth this season and third since coming off the disabled list on July 5. He has only played in 18 games this season because of a right knee sprain.

“There’s nothing, even at a young age, that you cherish more than health,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He loves being around the team. He’s a very infectious personality-guy, a guy that never has a bad day and he can laugh at himself easily. He’s just a pleasure to have around and have back, regardless of what he’s doing on the field.”

Schoop is doing quite well since his return, batting .344 with seven RBIs in nine games.

“He just plays with energy,” Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones said. “He’s always smiling and that’s what you need. Amid struggles, we smile. Amid success, we smile. We just try to keep that same mentality, no matter what.”

Jones pounded out three hits, including a solo home run, as every Baltimore starter had at least one hit.

Miguel Gonzalez (8-6) lasted five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to collect the victory as the Orioles (46-45) took two of three games in the series.

Their road trip continues with six pivotal division games, three against the New York Yankees and three more against Tampa Bay.

“If you win series, you put yourself in a good situation,” Jones said. “We haven’t won too many series going into the (All-Star) break, so this is a good series win. Now, let’s go to New York and do the same thing there. We’ve got to handle our own business. We’ve got 70 games to go.”

The Tigers (45-46) dropped below .500 for the first time since they were 1-2 in 2013. They have not had a losing record this late in the season since they were 80-81 in 2010.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander (0-3) was shelled for seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Tigers have lost all six of his starts.

“We need him to pitch better than he did,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “You see signs of the Justin Verlander that got outs, that got swings and misses and then he has a bad inning. But one bad inning can be the difference, so we’ve got to avoid that bad inning. I certainly think he’s capable of pitching well and winning games.”

Shortstop Jose Iglesias had four hits and scored all three Tigers runs. The Tigers had 14 hits, same as the Orioles, but they left 13 runners on base.

“We got hits, we just didn’t score runs,” said Ausmus, whose team was limited to one hit in a 3-0 loss Saturday night. “Nothing is in sync in terms of offense and pitching. It’s not showing up on the same day.”

Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was ejected in the third inning by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Kinsler, who has been ejected eight times in his career, twice slammed his bat in frustration heading to first base after flying out. He became upset when Gonzalez called a strike on the previous pitch, which appeared to be low, with the count 2-0.

Kinsler’s replacement in the batting order, third baseman Nick Castellanos, exited the game in the fifth with a left cheekbone contusion after he was struck by Jones’ one-hop single.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy’s bases-loaded double brought in the first two runs in Baltimore’s fourth-inning outburst. Two batters later, Schoop ripped a Verlander fastball over the left field wall to make it 6-1.

Third baseman Manny Machado’s RBI single knocked out Verlander.

NOTES: The predominantly right-handed Tigers had five left-handed hitters or switch-hitters in the lineup. “This is as many lefties as we’ve had in the lineup since I’ve been here,” second-year manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who still leads the majors with a .350 batting average, has been in the clubhouse this weekend but isn’t close to returning. He suffered a severe left calf strain and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 4. ... Baltimore’s Chris Davis started in right field in all three games of the series. He has played first base most of his career. “He’s as good a right fielder as he is a first baseman,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ... Baltimore’s one-hitter against Detroit on Saturday night was its first against the Tigers since Sept. 18, 1988 at Tiger Stadium. ... The teams will play a four-game series in Baltimore from July 30-Aug. 2.