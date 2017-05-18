Collins homers twice as Tigers defeat Orioles

DETROIT -- Tyler Collins kept his chin up while his batting average plummeted during an 0-for-30 slump. The drought finally ended on Wednesday night with the biggest power display of the Detroit Tigers center fielder's career.

Collins blasted a pair of homers, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the fifth, and the Tigers topped the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Comerica Park.

"I know it's statistically 0-for-30, but I felt great throughout the whole time," Collins said after his first career multi-homer game. "I hit a lot of hard balls and that's just baseball. So you can't get beat up by it. You can't let that frustration get to you or else it's going to snowball and you're never going to climb out of it."

Collins, who doubled his home run output for the season, added a double.

"It was a great day, yeah, absolutely. But just like the bad ones, you've got to be able to bounce and move on to the next day and get ready to kick someone else's butt," he said. "Feels great but I'm ready for tomorrow."

Michael Fulmer (5-1) tossed seven innings to collect the win. He gave up four runs -- three earned -- on 10 hits while walking none and striking out four. Fulmer struck out Chris Davis, who had homered four times the previous three games, with a runner on to end the seventh.

Manager Brad Ausmus went to the mound to see if Fulmer wanted to pitch around the Orioles slugger but Fulmer was having none of that.

"I told Brad before he got a word out of his mouth, 'I got him. I want him,'" Fulmer said. "That's just the faith he has in me. It means the world to me. Hopefully, I never let him down."

Ian Kinsler had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers (19-19). Justin Wilson, who blew the save in Baltimore's 13-11, 13-inning win on Tuesday, recorded the final three outs for his third save. Wilson struck out Manny Machado with runners on the corners to end the game. First base umpire C.B. Bucknor called Machado out on a check swing, prompting him to slam his helmet in frustration.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera was a late scratch because of a soreness to his left side. He was diagnosed with a Grade I oblique strain and will miss 2-3 days.

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. Jimenez has failed to get past the fifth in five of his seven starts.

"Just command. A lot of counts out of his favor and then when he did get ahead, he made some mistakes," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. "He got behind the centerfielder and gave up the long home run and then got ahead and threw a pitch in the middle of the plate. But there's more to the game than that. He's not the only one having trouble getting through the fifth inning. Quite frankly, you see it all around baseball."

Fulmer's ability to pitch deep in the game impressed Showalter.

"You can see why he's so good," Showalter said. "He figured out a way to get through that seventh inning. Actually, some of his best stuff of the night was in that seventh inning."

Welington Castillo had his second consecutive three-hit game and drove in a run, and Mark Trumbo added an RBI double for Baltimore (23-15).

The Orioles strung together three singles in the second to load the bases. J.J. Hardy's fielder's choice brought in the first run of the game.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Collins went to the opposite field to break his long drought, as the solo shot landed in the Orioles' bullpen. Kinsler drove in the second run with an RBI single that scored James McCann.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias' throwing error set the stage for Baltimore's two-run fourth. Jonathan Schoop followed with a double and Castillo's subsequent single tied the score. Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly put the Orioles on top.

Two-out doubles by Chris Davis and Trumbo made it 4-2 in the fifth.

With two on and two out in the bottom of the fifth, Collins put the Tigers back on top with his second long ball, this one landing in the right-field stands.

"Just get something to drive," Collins said of his approach. "He threw me a cutter down and in and I just kind of dropped the barrel on it, and got enough backspin to get it out."

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, a late scratch because of a soreness to his left side, was diagnosed with a Grade I oblique strain and will miss 2-3 days. ... The Orioles made several roster moves on Wednesday in the aftermath of their 13-11, 13-inning win on Tuesday. C Francisco Pena was designated for assignment and LHP Donnie Hart was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Stefan Crichton was recalled from Norfolk and RHP Miguel Castro was recalled from Double-A Bowie. Crichton and Castro combined to throw 2 2/3 scoreless innings. ... Baltimore LHP Zach Britton will throw 60 feet on Thursday, the first time he's done so since being placed on the 10-day disabled list May 6th for the second time this season. The team's closer has been battling a left forearm strain. ... Despite the loss, the Orioles have won 10 of the last 15 meetings. ... Detroit RHP Shane Greene has allowed just two runs over his last 17 appearances.