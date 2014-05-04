Preview: Orioles at Twins

Joe Mauer is heating up as the Minnesota Twins try to get back to the .500 mark. The star first baseman will try to extend his hot streak and lead the Twins to a win in the rubber match of a three-game set over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Mauer’s 3-for-4 effort with a home run and four RBIs helped Minnesota snap a four-game slide and even the series on Saturday, pulling the Twins within two games of .500.

The Orioles had a three-game winning streak come to an end with Saturday’s defeat and lost their grip on first place in the American League East in the process. The good news for Baltimore was that closer Tommy Hunter, who had appeared in three games over the previous two days, got the day off Saturday and should be ready to go if the Orioles can grab a lead in the finale. Minnesota needed only two innings from its bullpen in the first two games series after Ricky Nolasco posted a complete game in the opener and Kevin Correia went seven strong frames on Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (2-1, 5.14)

Gonzalez allowed four runs - three earned - on six hits in six innings at Kansas City to suffer a loss last Sunday and has yet to record an out in the seventh inning this season. The Mexico native has surrendered 29 hits in 26 total innings but managed to keep the ball in the park in two of his last three outings after yielding a total of four home runs in his first two turns. Gonzalez has never faced the Twins and is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA on the road this season.

Hughes has posted back-to-back wins and is coming off his best start of the season, a seven-inning effort in which he held Detroit to two runs - one earned - on four hits to earn the win. The 27-year-old did not walk a batter against the Tigers and struck out six. Hughes has a long track record against Baltimore from his time with the New York Yankees and is 6-5 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 career appearances - 17 starts - versus the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF Nelson Cruz has hit safely in five straight games and owns 14 RBIs in the last 10 contests.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier clubbed his team-leading eighth home run as part of a three-hit effort on Saturday.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis (oblique) is progressing steadily after receiving platelet-rich plasma injections on Monday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Twins 4