July 7, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Orioles at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Prized prospect Miguel Sano plays in front of the Minnesota fans for the first time when the Twins open a three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Sano has at least one hit in each game since being recalled and is 6-for-15 with two doubles and two RBIs in four big-league contests.

The 22-year-old Sano is a third baseman by trade but has been serving as the designated hitter with solid Trevor Plouffe manning third. Minnesota is coming off a four-game split with Kansas City and both losses occurred when the Royals recorded walk-off victories. Baltimore halted a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and the offensive explosion followed a stretch in which the Orioles tallied only six runs in four games. Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones had two doubles in Sunday’s game but hasn’t homered since June 11.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (4-4, 2.84 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (7-6, 4.27)

Chen defeated Texas in his last outing when he gave up two runs and four hits in eight innings. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA over his last five starts and has allowed five solo homers during the stretch. Chen is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four career starts against Minnesota and struggled to retire second baseman Brian Dozier (5-for-11, one homer).

Hughes has won three consecutive starts and hasn’t lost since June 8. He gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings while beating Cincinnati in his last start after allowing just one run in each of his previous two starts. Hughes is 8-5 with a 4.67 ERA in 22 career appearances (19 starts) against Baltimore and has held Jones to a .167 average in 48 at-bats despite serving up two homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B/OF Steven Pearce had three hits on Sunday and is 8-for-18 over his past five outings.

2. Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki is 3-for-26 over his last eight games.

3. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop (knee) homered Sunday in his first at-bat since coming off the 60-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Twins 6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
