Preview: Orioles at Twins

Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier is hoping to land the final roster spot for the American League All-Star team. He may have gained additional votes by belting the decisive two-run homer in the series opener with visiting Baltimore and looks to follow up his starring role in Tuesday’s second contest of the three-game set.

Dozier, who is one of five candidates for the last AL spot, has 17 homers after his blast gave the Twins a 4-2 victory. The 28-year-old has never previously landed an All-Star berth -- even when he scored 112 runs last season while posting 23 homers and 71 RBIs -- and is hoping to join reliever Glen Perkins on the squad. Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is headed to the All-Star Game for the second time and he hit his 18th homer in the opener -- his previous high was 14 in 2013. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, named to his fifth All-Star team, smacked his 11th homer of the season on Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (6-6, 3.04)

Gausman landed himself a rotation spot by blanking Texas on four hits in 6 1/3 innings last Thursday. The strong outing prompted Baltimore manager Buck Showalter to demote Bud Norris to the bullpen in favor of Gausman, who started 20 games for the Orioles in 2014. Gausman lost his lone career start versus Minnesota when he allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits in 7 1/3 innings last Sept. 1.

Gibson has won consecutive starts to follow up a three-game losing streak. He shut out Kansas City on four hits over eight innings in his last turn after giving up two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings against Milwaukee in his previous turn. Gibson received a no-decision in his lone outing against Baltimore as he gave up one run and four hits in five innings last Aug. 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton and RHP Darren O‘Day also were named to the AL All-Star team.

2. Minnesota RF Torii Hunter hit a solo shot in the opener and has five homers over his last 10 games.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 1-for-18 over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Orioles 2