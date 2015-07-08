Preview: Orioles at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to complete a three-game sweep of Baltimore when they host the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. Minnesota hasn’t swept a series since May 25-27 versus the Boston Red Sox and will be hard-pressed to do so as it faces Ubaldo Jimenez, who is in the midst of a hot streak.

Jimenez has a 2.74 ERA over his last seven starts and went eight outings without a defeat before losing his last start. The right-hander will attempt to slow down Twins top prospect Miguel Sano, who was moved into the cleanup spot Tuesday and smacked his first major-league homer in Minnesota’s 8-3 victory. Sano had three RBIs in the contest and has at least one hit in each of his six big-league games, going 9-for-20 with five RBIs. Baltimore has dropped seven of its last nine games and has scored three or fewer runs six times during the stretch.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (7-4, 2.96 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (4-1, 3.02)

Jimenez won four consecutive starts before falling to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. He was a hard-luck loser in that outing as he allowed one run and six hits in seven innings after tossing eight innings of four-hit shutout ball to beat Cleveland in his previous start. Jimenez is 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Minnesota and has shut down third baseman Trevor Plouffe (0-for-11) and first baseman Joe Mauer (1-for-11).

Milone is 2-0 over his last six starts and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each outing. He received a no-decision against Kansas City in his last turn when he allowed one run and five hits in six innings. Milone is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against Baltimore but has struggled with third baseman Manny Machado (5-for-8, one home run), first baseman Steve Pearce (4-for-6) and shortstop J.J. Hardy (4-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Hardy hit a two-run homer Tuesday but is 2-for-22 over his last six games.

2. Mauer was 2-for-4 and scored three runs Tuesday and is 13-for-28 over his past eight contests.

3. Baltimore C Matt Wieters, who is 3-for-7 in the series, caught back-to-back games for the first time since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery in early June.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Twins 5