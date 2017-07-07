The Minnesota Twins are experiencing a wealth of success against the Baltimore Orioles and look to defeat them for the fifth consecutive time this season when they host the second contest of their four-game series on Friday. Minnesota notched a 6-4 victory in the opener and has won 13 of the last 18 meetings dating back to September 2014.

The Twins have outscored the Orioles 26-14 in this season's four victories, recording six runs in the third inning on Thursday. Joe Mauer has missed the last two games due to back spasms and is unlikely to play on Friday - a bad development for Minnesota since he is 5-for-10 against scheduled Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman. The Orioles have dropped four straight contests and six of their last seven as they have slipped to a season-worst five games below .500. The deep slump of Manny Machado (.215) isn't helping matters as he is 5-for-40 over his last 10 games and hasn't had a multi-hit performance since June 24.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (5-7, 5.61 ERA) vs. Twins RH Felix Jorge (1-0, 5.40)

Gausman has won back-to-back starts, allowing just six hits in 12 1/3 innings during that stretch. The 26-year-old's stellar span follows a period during which he gave up 66 hits while going 1-4 over an eight starts. Gausman has registered 28 strikeouts in 24 career frames against the Twins but is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA.

Jorge won his major-league debut on Saturday, when he allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings against Kansas City. The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game but will be recalled on Friday to start in place of the ailing Hector Santiago (back). "We told him when he left that you never know when your next chance will come," Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "And sure enough, it's six days."

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles All-Star 2B Jonathan Schoop recorded three hits in the opener and has registered nine multi-hit performances in his last 16 contests.

2. Minnesota All-Star 3B Miguel Sano has struck out three times in each of the last two games but is 11-for-33 with two homers and eight RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Baltimore recalled INF Johnny Giavotella from Triple-A Norfolk, optioned LHP Jayson Aquino to the same club and designated INF David Washington for assignment.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Orioles 2