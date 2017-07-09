MINNEAPOLIS -- Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs and Caleb Joseph added two hits and three RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles went into the All-Star break with two straight wins after Sunday's 11-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Ubaldo Jimenez survived one bad inning thanks to Baltimore's highest offensive output since scoring a season-high 15 runs on June 17. Jimenez (4-4) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in five innings.

Jones had his first multi-homer game of the season and 11th of his career, taking Minnesota's Kyle Gibson deep twice. Seth Smith and Ruben Tejada each had three hits for the Orioles.

Gibson (5-7) surrendered seven runs on nine hits and two walks in four innings.

The offensive burst started quickly against Gibson as Smith walked on four pitches to start the game. Jonathan Schoop singled and Jones hit a blast to center field estimated at 444 feet.

Baltimore added two more runs in the second and four in the fifth to end Gibson's day. Jones' second homer, his 15th of the year, led off the fifth. Joseph added a two-run blooper to right and Tejada plated another run on a double.

Gibson had turned around his season in recent outings with a 3.98 ERA in his last seven starts, in which he was 4-2. Gibson also entered the game with 6.6 runs of support per start, the second-highest mark in the American League for pitchers with at least 15 starts.

The Twins took advantage of a shaky Jimenez in the second, batting around in the inning and scoring four runs on just two hits.

Kennys Vargas was hit by a pitch before Jimenez got two outs. He then walked in a run with three straight walks. Robbie Grossman laced a two-run single and Max Kepler followed with an RBI double.

NOTES: Minnesota C Jason Castro was scratched from the lineup prior to the game. Multiple reports said Castro is dealing with neck spasms. Chris Gimenez took his spot in the lineup. ... With his first-inning, three-run homer, Adam Jones tallied the 768th RBI of his career, passing Ken Singleton for fifth in team history. ... Twins LHP Craig Breslow (left thoracic rib soreness) traveled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. RHP Justin Haley (right shoulder soreness) was making his second rehab start at Rochester. ... Orioles DH/1B Chris Davis (right oblique strain) participated in batting practice again on Sunday and is headed to Class-A Frederick to start a rehab assignment on Monday.