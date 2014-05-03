Correia turns page on April, beats Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins starter Kevin Correia had a rough April. But if his start Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles is any indication, May could be OK.

Correia pitched seven strong innings, leading the Twins to a 6-1 victory over the Orioles at Target Field that snapped the team’s four-game losing streak.

Correia was 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA in five April starts, but he started off the second month of the season in style, allowing only one run on five hits with no walks while striking out three to get his first win of the season.

“To go a month without winning one, it’s tough,” Correia said. “It just puts more pressure on you every time you go out there. It’s nice to get that first one.”

With Correia going strong, the Twins’ offense provided support in every other inning, scoring single runs in the first, third and fifth before first baseman Joe Mauer hit a three-run home run in the seventh to blow the game open.

Correia retired the last eight batters he faced and 13 of the final 14 before giving way to right-hander Casey Fein in the eighth inning.

“If you look even into last year, he was the guy that always got us deep into games, got us into the second half of games last year,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

“Our expectations are high for him because he does that. When he’s on the mound, we feel confident that he’s going to give us a great opportunity and he did again today.”

Said Orioles manager Buck Showalter: “He didn’t make many mistakes. You know what guys are going to do, especially with his background, and he was able to do it.”

A one-out double to the gap in right-center by third baseman Trevor Plouffe got the Twins on the board in the first inning, scoring Mauer.

Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy tied it up in the second inning with a single that scored center fielder Adam Jones.

Second baseman Brian Dozier hit a solo home run to give the Twins a 2-1 lead in the third inning, and Mauer added an RBI single in the fifth to make it a two-run game.

Singles by shortstop Pedro Florimon and Dozier in the seventh set up Mauer, who sent his second home run of the season over the wall in left field to make it 6-1.

Dozier and Mauer, the top two hitters in the Twins’ order, went a combined 6-for-8, with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored.

“We had a different approach after (being shutout) yesterday,” Dozier said. “We let a lot of fastballs go over the plate, a lot of strikes and we wanted to be more aggressive and we did that, so that’s good.”

Orioles lefty Wei-Yin Chen (3-2) pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk, with five strikeouts. Chen was lifted one batter into the sixth inning after throwing 108 pitches.

”Still would have liked to have seen (Chen) get a little deeper into that game than the fifth inning,“ Showalter said. ”If you look at his track record, it’s pretty definitive of where he is (in regard to pitch count) and if you look at his background pitching in Japan, too.

“It’s a pretty good sampling of where he gets and where you have to watch him at.”

Right-hander Brad Brach, making his Orioles debut after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres in the offseason, allowed three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Showalter said the shortened outing by Chen forced Brach to pitch into the seventh, where he allowed the first two hitters to reach base ahead of Mauer’s home run.

“He threw the ball well for us and that’s unfortunate because the line score on him will look differently,” Showalter said. “He’s got a chance to help us.”

NOTES: Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe’s first-inning double was his major league-leading 13th. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier’s third-inning home run was a solo shot to left. All eight of his home runs this season have been solo home runs. ... Orioles RF Nick Markakis’ double in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 11 games. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer, who entered the game hitting .136 with runners in scoring position, went 2-for-2 Saturday with RISP, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning.