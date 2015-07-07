Dozier homers in 10th to lift Twins past Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the same day he was left off the American League All-Star team, Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier showed why he should be headed to Cincinnati for next week’s Midsummer Classic.

Dozier’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Twins to a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Target Field.

Dozier, who leads all of Major League Baseball in extra-base hits and runs scored and is first among A.L. second basemen in homers, is one of the final five players selected for the American League’s Final Vote campaign, where fans can select the final All-Star in each league.

The walk-off hit, his first of the season, helped salvage a disappointing day for Dozier, who is still seeking his first trip to the All-Star Game.

“I was kind of optimistic about it, going into the whole deal once they announced the starters last night,” Dozier said. “It is what it is. If it happens, it happens. But I promise you, I won’t lose any sleep over it.”

The victory certainly helped too: Baltimore and Minnesota began their three-game series here tied for the second wild-card spot in the A.L.

“Much-needed win,” Dozier said. “That’s pretty much the only thing on my mind right now.”

With the game tied at 2 entering the bottom of the 10th, shortstop Danny Santana ripped a one-out single to left, setting up Dozier’s heroics. The second baseman ripped a 2-0 fastball from Orioles right-hander Tommy Hunter into the left-field seats for his first walk-off hit since June 20, 2014.

”He missed with two backup sliders,“ Dozier said. ”I got ahead in the count and I knew he probably wasn’t going to throw me three-straight (

sliders).”

“Left a fastball up and he hit it,” Hunter said. “In a game like that, trying to get ground balls instead of fly balls would be an ideal situation, but he hit it.”

Santana’s single was Minnesota’s first hit since a leadoff single by designated hitter Miguel Sano in the fourth inning. The Twins finished with just six on the night.

Sano, making his home debut, was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Trevor May, appearing out of the bullpen for the first time this season, earned the win for Minnesota, pitching one scoreless inning.

“Both teams were grinding,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “A really good win for us.”

Each of Monday’s starters was credited with a quality start, although neither figured in the final decision.

Baltimore starter Wei-Yin Chen lasted seven innings, allowing just four hits while giving up two runs and three walks and striking out five. For Chen, it was his seventh consecutive outing of allowing three runs or less, and the eighth time in his last 10 starts he has done it. Chen lowered his ERA to 2.82 in the process.

Minnesota starter Phil Hughes was nearly as effective, allowing just the two runs on nine hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. A scoring change on Sunday snapped his streak of quality starts at four, but Hughes has now gone at least six innings and allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts overall.

The right-hander was in line for his eighth win until he gave up a solo home run to center fielder Adam Jones, a shot that hit high off the left-field foul pole with one out in the sixth. It was the 21st home run Hughes has allowed this season, most in the American League.

Baltimore threatened to take the lead in the sixth, as right fielder Chris Davis followed Jones’ blast with a single. A double by catcher Matt Wieters put runners on second and third with one out, but Hughes worked out of the jam, getting a grounder back to the mound and a fly out to center to end the inning.

Hughes departed with a pair of runners on in the seventh, but left-hander Brian Duensing coaxed a double play on his first pitch to end the threat.

Baltimore finished the game 0-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

“It’s not something you just dial up because someone is out there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “There’s two parts to the equation. We had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. But sometimes you have to give credit to the other guy too.”

The Orioles jumped ahead early on a solo home run by third baseman Manny Machado on the second pitch of the game. It was the fourth leadoff homer by Machado this season.

Machado, celebrating his 23rd birthday on Monday, was selected for his second All-Star Game appearance earlier in the day.

But Baltimore’s lead was short-lived.

Twins right fielder Torii Hunter evened the score in the bottom half of the inning, hitting his 13th homer of the season off the facing of the upper deck in left field.

Another solo blast, this one by center fielder Aaron Hicks, gave the Twins the lead in the second inning. Hicks hit an 0-1 off-speed offering from Chen into the bullpen in left-center field for his third home run of the season and second in as many days.

Hicks added a fine running catch to end the fourth inning, robbing Orioles first baseman Chris Parmelee of a sure RBI hit. With a pair of runners on, Parmelee crushed a Hughes fastball to the deepest part of the ballpark. But Hicks tracked it down, hauling it in with a pretty over-the-shoulder, Willie Mays-style catch with his back completely facing home plate, preserving the Twins lead.

NOTES: Orioles OF Nolan Reimold was placed on the paternity list. Reimold and his wife are expecting the birth of a daughter. ... Orioles INF Ryan Flaherty was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Flaherty is hitting .248 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games with the big-league club this season. ... Twins RHP Ryan Pressly was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right lat strain suffered Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Pressly is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 27 appearances this season. ... Twins OF Shane Robinson was reinstated from the family emergency list. Robinson is hitting .250 with 12 RBIs in 50 games. ... Twins LHP Aaron Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game. Thompson is 1-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 41 appearances this season. His 41 games is the most in the American League. ... Twins LHP Ryan O‘Rourke had his contract selected by the club. O‘Rourke, a 13th-round pick by the Twins in the 2010 draft, has never pitched in the majors. He is 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA in 20 appearances with Triple-A Rochester this season. ... The Orioles and Twins will play the second of a three-game series on Tuesday at Target Field. Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.09 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson (6-6, 3.04).