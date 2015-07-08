Sano powers Twins past Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miguel Sano has long been hyped as one of baseball’s best power hitting prospects.

Tuesday night, Sano showed why.

Sano, playing in his sixth major league game, hit his first career homer, reached base three times and knocked in three runs as the Minnesota Twins won 8-3 over the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field.

“I was trying to hit the ball hard and that’s it,” Sano said. “I know when I hit the ball the ball hard. I know when it’s gone.”

Sano’s two-run blast in the first inning travelled 396 feet into the left-field bleachers and capped a three-run inning, giving Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson plenty of early offensive support. Sano also singled and drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a four-run fourth inning that all but put the game away.

Sano has now hit safely in each of his six games with the Twins.

“He continues to impress in the way he goes about his business,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Because of Torii (Hunter) being out today, we had him hitting cleanup. It didn’t seem to faze him. He got off to a good start in that role.”

Gibson improved to 7-6, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in six innings of work, striking out seven. It was the fifth consecutive quality start for Gibson, whose season ERA stands at 3.04.

“It’s a whole lot easier when the offense does what they did tonight and put up eight runs,” Gibson said. “The three in the first was big and really allows me to go out there and relax a little bit and go out there and battle and find it. Physically, definitely wasn’t my best but the defense played great and the offensive gave me enough wiggle room.”

Minnesota took advantage of Baltimore’s inability to take the early lead, posting a pair of crooked numbers through the first four innings.

After going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Monday’s 4-2 loss in extra innings, the Orioles had two chances to atone early on Tuesday. But Baltimore left a pair of runners in scoring position in the first inning and another in the second, going 0-for-5 in scoring position production in the first two frames.

“We let him wiggle out there without scratching one off of him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Sometimes your aggressiveness gets in the way of your selectiveness. (Gibson) pitched well, but certainly we’d like to score a run there.”

Minnesota put up three runs in the first, getting a one-out single from Joe Mauer, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe followed with a double to deep center ahead of Sano, who turned around a 97 mph fastball from Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Mauer came around to score again in the third. After leading off the inning with another single, Mauer got to third base with two outs. Right fielder Eddie Rosario struck out swinging, but the ball got past catcher Matt Wieters and Rosario reached, allowing Mauer to scamper in from third.

The Twins knocked Gausman out in the fourth inning with a four-spot. A sacrifice fly by second baseman Brian Dozier made it 5-0 before Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs, as Gausman was lifted after hitting Plouffe with a pitch. Sano worked a walk against righty Brad Brach and Rosario followed with a two-run single to left field, extending the lead to 8-0.

“You never feel overly comfortable against a team that can swing it ad definitely has home run potential,” Molitor said. “But to add-on after we put the early runs up, it was just nice to have a bit of a cushion to play with.”

Gausman allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. The eight runs allowed were a career high and the outing was the shortest of Gausman’s 28 career starts in the Majors.

”They were definitely swinging. It felt like every fastball I was threw they were swinging at,“ Gausman said. ”I left a couple pitches up, definitely, but there were also some really good pitches they got hits on.

“This is my shortest outing of my career, obviously something I‘m not proud of. But it’s going to happen. Talking to (Chris) Tillman, he was joking with me that it’s probably not going to be my shortest either.”

Baltimore got on the board in the fifth on a two-run blast by shortstop J.J. Hardy. The home run ended a streak of 12 scoreless innings pitched by Gibson.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones doubled in a run in the eighth inning, Baltimore’s first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. The hit came on Baltimore’s 15th at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

NOTES: Orioles C Matt Wieters was behind the plate again on Tuesday, catching on back-to-back days for the first time this season. Wieters missed the first two months of this season and most of last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. ... The Twins optioned C Chris Herrmann to Triple-A Rochester following the game. Herrmann is hitting .156 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games backing up Kurt Suzuki this season. ... The Twins selected the contract of C Eric Fryer to take Herrmann’s spot on the roster. Fryer is hitting .299 in 51 games with Rochester this season. ... Twins LHP Ryan O‘Rourke made it to the ballpark pitched a scoreless inning of relief in his major league debut. O‘Rourke was recalled from Rochester following the game on Monday. ... The Orioles and Twins will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (7-4, 2.96 ERA) will oppose Minnesota lefty Tommy Milone (4-1, 3.02 ERA).