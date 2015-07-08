Twins sweep Orioles for first time since 2007

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the #VoteDozier campaign in full swing in the Twin Cities, Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier gave the home fans a reason to vote for him Wednesday.

Dozier’s sixth-inning home run kickstarted the Twins’ offense as Minnesota rallied for a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, giving the Twins their first sweep of the Orioles since August 2007.

One of five players competing in the American League’s Final Vote campaign for the last spot in next week’s All-Star Game, Dozier had two hits and stole two bases. His two-run blast in the sixth off right-hander Bud Norris gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead. It was his 18th homer of the season, the most among big-league second basemen.

“They had been filling me up with breaking balls pretty much all day,” Dozier said. “(Norris) shook once; I guess he was feeling good about his fastball, but he left it up in the zone right over the middle.”

Designated hitter Joe Mauer followed with a solo home run into the seats in left field, the first time this season Minnesota hit back-to-back home runs, giving the Twins a 3-1 lead.

The middle-inning run support made a winner of Twins left-hander Tommy Milone, who allowed one run on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five, improving to 5-1. Milone has allowed two runs or less in all six of his starts since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 3.

“His changeup really started picking up about halfway through the game,” Twins catcher Eric Fryer said. “It had a lot more down action. His fastball was pretty consistent all day.”

Fryer, recalled from Rochester after the game Tuesday, earned the start behind the plate and had a pair of hits, including a two-run double in the seventh inning that put the Twins ahead 5-1.

It ended up being the winning hit.

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado and right fielder Chris Davis hit back-to-back solo homers off right-hander Casey Fien in the eighth inning to make it a two-run game. It was the 19th homer of the year for each.

“We added on and it ended up being critically important,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Fryer coming in there today and giving us four good at-bats, it was a nice return for him.”

Twins closer Glen Perkins worked a spotless ninth for his league-leading 28th save in 28 opportunities. His 28 straight saves established a club record, besting Joe Nathan’s 27-game streak in 2004.

Norris (2-9) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. It was Norris’ ninth loss of the season, tied with three others for most in the American League.

Baltimore, which began the series tied with the Twins for the second wild-card spot in the American League, was swept in a three-game series for just the second time this season and the first since losing three to the Toronto Blue Jays, April 21-23.

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez did a nice job of working out of several jams during the first few innings, leaving the bases loaded in the first inning and stranding a runner at third three times.

“He’s frustrated because he likes to get deep into the game,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But at the end of his five innings, there were five zeroes up there. They had people in scoring position and couldn’t do much with it.”

Jimenez departed after five shutout innings in line for his eighth win, scattering seven hits and walking three while striking out five. The Twins finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-10 against Jimenez.

“It was really hard because they found ways to get on base,” Jimenez said. “It doesn’t matter how. They worked the count a lot; it seemed like I was in a 3-2 count to most of the hitters.”

NOTES: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Sending Gausman to Norfolk will allow him to remain on schedule through the All-Star break next week. ... Orioles 1B Christian Walker was recalled from Norfolk. Walker played in six games with the Orioles last season, hitting .167 with one homer. Walker was in the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday, batting fifth and going 1-for-2 with a walk. He was optioned back to Norfolk after the game. ... Twins C Eric Fryer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester Tuesday and was in the lineup Wednesday, batting eighth and going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Fryer was hitting .299 in 51 games with Rochester this season. ... The Orioles are off Thursday before returning home Friday to begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Camden Yards. ... The Twins open a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Thursday.