Preview: Orioles at White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles will be residing in the Windy City all week as they’ll open a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox on Monday before wrapping up their nine-game road trip against the Cubs. Although the Orioles struggled to score in losing two of three to Cleveland, they certainly have flexed their muscles in Bud Norris’ last two outings. Baltimore battered its way for 20 runs in the last two starts of Norris, who gets the nod on Monday.

While the Orioles are riding high with a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees, the White Sox also gave Buck Showalter’s club a hand by taking two of three from third-place Toronto. Conor Gillaspie highlighted a 4-for-11 series versus the Blue Jays by belting a grand slam during a six-run first inning in Sunday’s 7-5 triumph. Gillaspie, who has hit safely in eight of his last nine outings, is 4-for-5 in his career versus Norris.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (10-7, 3.75 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (10-2, 2.01)

Norris recorded his second straight victory after allowing three runs on five hits in as many innings en route to an 11-3 win on Monday. The 29-year-old has struggled a bit on the road, splitting his 10 decisions while seeing his ERA jump nearly a full run (4.55). Norris has dropped both career decisions versus Chicago, yielding eight runs on 17 hits in 10 13 innings.

Sale is winless in his last three starts and likely should have received a better fate after scattering four hits and striking out 12 over eight scoreless innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco on Tuesday. The 25-year-old also received a no-decision against Baltimore on June 23 after yielding two runs on a season-high 11 hits in six innings. Sale has dominated at home, posting a 7-2 mark while limiting the opposition to a .188 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz, who is 5-for-11 in his career versus Sale, had a grand slam in a 5-4 victory in 12 innings versus Chicago on June 25.

2. White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham is riding a five-game hitting streak, but went 2-for-14 as the Orioles won two of three from June 23-25.

3. Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez is expected to throw a simulated game for Double-A Bowie on Monday and could rejoin his major-league club at some point this week.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, White Sox 2